Singer-Songwriter Somi on what to expect from her live album ‘Holy Room’.

Latest Local
EFF in Gauteng lodges criminal complaint against MEC Masuku Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and her husband, have been linked to a multimillion tender, wh... 2 August 2020 3:13 PM
DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy' The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members. 2 August 2020 1:34 PM
Be assured that Deputy President David Mabuza is at home and well - Presidency The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding his health status. 2 August 2020 8:53 PM
'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves' President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates that they have empowered law-enforcement agencies to probe reports of alleged corruption. 2 August 2020 10:07 AM
Masondo says he called the Hawks to 'protect his family' Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC's integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both... 1 August 2020 12:23 PM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.' 2 August 2020 3:49 PM
There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top. 1 August 2020 6:18 PM
Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this. 1 August 2020 12:55 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date. 1 August 2020 10:26 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Singer-Songwriter Somi on what to expect from her live album ‘Holy Room’.

Singer-Songwriter Somi on what to expect from her live album ‘Holy Room’.

2 August 2020 10:29 AM

Award winning vocalist and songwriter, Somi Kakoma on what to expect from her latest live album ‘Holy Room’ – recorded at Alte Oper with Frankfurt Radio Big Band, This is the first release under the label arm of Salon Africana, the arts firm Somi launched last year with some live salon-style events in NYC. These shows featured Thandiswa Mazwai & Nduduzo Makhathini and Zoe Modiga amongst others


Profile: Comedian/Actress Nina Hastie

2 August 2020 9:22 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane on a wide ranging profile with Comedian and actress, Nina Hastie and on her new role in Mnet’s local produced soapy, “Inconceivable poses”.  Some say that she her free spirit has contributed to these praises, and did I mention her cool tattoos? 

Films with female characters who bust stereotypes

2 August 2020 9:20 AM

Resident Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes a look at 5 films with female characters who bust stereotypes

The of Green Building post Covid.

2 August 2020 8:46 AM

Songo Didiza, Founding Director of Green Building Design Group on the reality pandemic proof architecture, smart cities and the future of Green building in Africa.  

The importance of ranger training

2 August 2020 8:29 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Craig Hay, WWF’s Southern African Wildlife Trafficking Hub Lead looking back at World Ranger Day, and on the process of how one becomes a ranger but also on the importance of ranger training.

LISP…Your one stop investment shop.

2 August 2020 8:21 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the pros and cons of using Linked investment service provider (LISP) 
Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP) are an independent administration company that offers investors access to collective investment schemes (or unit trusts) across a number of different management companies.

Indigenous Foods That Are Excellent For Health

2 August 2020 7:13 AM

Dr Tracy Nelwamondo, founder of Modern Traditions on some indigenous food that can help you stay fit and help with one’s exercise as well.

A Naija-Southy Affair by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso.

1 August 2020 10:09 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews novel ‘A Naija-Southy Affair’ by Lerato Charlotte Letsoso, Lerato was honoured with the fiction romance novella award at AfriCAN Author Awards 2020 yesterday.

The storyline of A Naija-Southy Affair, a romance novella, an African love story like you have never read before. The story line focuses on integrated relationships and its challenges using the controversial relationship between Nigeria (Naija) and South Africa (Southy). It is centred around the love affair between Chidi ( A Nigerian man of Igbo descend ) and Cikizwa (A South African woman of Xhosa descend). 

Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD back again

1 August 2020 9:57 AM

Senior Manager for Strategic Partnership at Global Citizen Fellowship, Didi Morake on how The Global Citizen Fellowship Programme intends on committing to the advancement of Black youth, via the BeyGOOD program powered by Beyoncé and on the enrolment of 10 new promising young South Africans to the Global Citizen Fellowship Program.

The state and future of South African founded beauty brands.

1 August 2020 9:55 AM

Founder of Masodi Organic, Liz Letsoalo on what to make of the sudden rise in the demand of locally produced cosmetic products, on the future of the beauty industry and on the impact Covid-19 to this sector. 

EWN Highlights

Liquor industry says govt should prepare to lift ban on sale of alcohol

2 August 2020 6:27 PM

2 KZN teachers suspended for allegedly having a relationship with pupil

2 August 2020 4:24 PM

