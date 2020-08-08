Breastfeeding during Covid-19 awareness week.

With this week being World Breastfeeding Week, Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at the effects of breast feeding during a pandemic.
In terms of the annual health calendar in SA, this week is designated the Breast Awareness Week, a week wherein there is public advocacy for moms to breastfeed their babies and take advantage of the many health and other benefits of breast feeding.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Iman Rappetti's latest book 'Sermons of Soul' due to be published in August, The book brings you the best-loved opening segments from Iman, Rappetti's award-winning radio show, POWER Talk. With each daily sermon.
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission, Director of Prosecutions on Up Money grocery club and on how to spot a pyramid scheme.
Human rights lawyer, Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo on what is really happening in Zimbabwe at the moment and the actions required from SADC, the AU and South Africa in order to address the human rights violations in the country.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert will share her insights to help us break out of the cycle of guilt, manipulation and power struggles.
Mpumelelo Mtintso, the founder Book Ibhoni a bicycle tours operations which manoeuvred in to a bicycle courier company following the effects of Covid-19. are on hold cause of Corona virus.
BOOK IBHONI is a tour company that offers fun & educational bicycle tours amongst other activities in & around the historic township or Orlando in Soweto.
Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting on what to expect at the Culinary Table Restaurant Pelindaba road, in Lanseria.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballantine on the latest vehicle entry level safety report and the latest motoring news.
Nadia van Straaten, co-owner of Fagala Voet unpacks ways of hiking safely under the level 3 lockdown regulations, Top 5 trails in JHB and all you need to know as a 1st time hiker.
Award winning vocalist and songwriter, Somi Kakoma on what to expect from her latest live album 'Holy Room' – recorded at Alte Oper with Frankfurt Radio Big Band, This is the first release under the label arm of Salon Africana, the arts firm Somi launched last year with some live salon-style events in NYC. These shows featured Thandiswa Mazwai & Nduduzo Makhathini and Zoe Modiga amongst others