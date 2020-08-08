What’s behind the #ZimbabweLivesMatter movement.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng has 135,485 COVID-19 recoveries out of 189,159 cases Number of national recoveries so far is 394,759, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 33,851 new tests conducted. 8 August 2020 10:24 AM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
New law will criminalise failure to report domestic violence - Ronald Lamola The justice minister says three bills aimed at eradicating gender-based violence are making their way to Parliament. 7 August 2020 5:20 PM
Constitutional Court dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling Last year, the former president tweeted that former tourism minister Derek Hanekom was "a known enemy agent". 7 August 2020 3:48 PM
President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for stalwart Nkadimeng According to the Presidency, John Nkadimeng passed away on 6 August 2020 at the age of 93. 7 August 2020 2:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August. 7 August 2020 3:36 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng has 135,485 COVID-19 recoveries out of 189,159 cases Number of national recoveries so far is 394,759, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 33,851 new tests conducted. 8 August 2020 10:24 AM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
What’s behind the #ZimbabweLivesMatter movement.

What’s behind the #ZimbabweLivesMatter movement.

8 August 2020 9:52 AM

Human rights lawyer, Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo on what is really happening in Zimbabwe at the moment and the actions required from SADC, the AU and South Africa in order to address the human rights violations in the country.


Sermons of Soul by Iman Rappetti.

8 August 2020 10:09 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Iman Rappetti’s latest book ‘Sermons of Soul’ due to be published in August, The book brings you the best-loved opening segments from Iman, Rappetti’s award-winning radio show, POWER Talk. With each daily sermon.

How to spot a pyramid scheme.

8 August 2020 9:55 AM

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission, Director of Prosecutions on Up Money grocery club and on how to spot a pyramid scheme.

Breaking the cycle of guilt, manipulation, and power struggles.

8 August 2020 9:40 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert will share her insights to help us break out of the cycle of guilt, manipulation and power struggles.

Book Ibhoni: local bicycle deliveries services.

8 August 2020 8:53 AM

Mpumelelo Mtintso, the founder Book Ibhoni a bicycle tours operations which manoeuvred in to a bicycle courier company following the effects of Covid-19. are on hold cause of Corona virus.
BOOK IBHONI is a tour company that offers fun & educational bicycle tours amongst other activities in & around the historic township or Orlando in Soweto.

The Culinary Table at the Culinary Equipment Company.

8 August 2020 8:49 AM

Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting on what to expect at the Culinary Table Restaurant Pelindaba road, in Lanseria. 

Vehicle safety report and latest news in the motoring world.

8 August 2020 7:45 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballantine on the latest vehicle entry level safety report and the latest motoring news. 

Breastfeeding during Covid-19 awareness week.

8 August 2020 7:34 AM

With this week being World Breastfeeding Week, Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at the effects of breast feeding during a pandemic.

In terms of the annual health calendar in SA, this week is designated the Breast Awareness Week, a week wherein there is public advocacy for moms to breastfeed their babies and take advantage of the many health and other benefits of breast feeding.

Top 5 hiking trails in JHB & all new hikers need to know.

8 August 2020 6:46 AM

Nadia van Straaten, co-owner of Fagala Voet unpacks ways of hiking safely under the level 3 lockdown regulations, Top 5 trails in JHB and all you need to know as a 1st time hiker.   

Singer-Songwriter Somi on what to expect from her live album ‘Holy Room’.

2 August 2020 10:29 AM

Award winning vocalist and songwriter, Somi Kakoma on what to expect from her latest live album ‘Holy Room’ – recorded at Alte Oper with Frankfurt Radio Big Band, This is the first release under the label arm of Salon Africana, the arts firm Somi launched last year with some live salon-style events in NYC. These shows featured Thandiswa Mazwai & Nduduzo Makhathini and Zoe Modiga amongst others

UPDATE: Gauteng has 135,485 COVID-19 recoveries out of 189,159 cases

World Local

Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU!

Business

New law will criminalise failure to report domestic violence - Ronald Lamola

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN residents urged to visit health facilities amid concerns over virus deaths

8 August 2020 10:41 AM

Lawren Jonathan's family reeling in shock after her body found in field

8 August 2020 10:26 AM

Mkhize calls on DA MP Gwarube to apologise, retract ‘incorrect’ statement

8 August 2020 9:52 AM

