Vitality wants you to keep fit while celebrating Women’s Day.

Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Vitality Wellness on how exercise can reduce the impact of COVID-19, some steps we can take to safeguard our physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic and on Discovery Vitality and Virgin Active’s first-ever virtual Women’s Day Fitness Festival taking place today.
Musician, Zonke Dikana on what to expect from this afternoon’s virtual show in commemoration of Women’s Month, in partnership with the South African State Theatre.
Zonke’s show, LIVE IN CONCERT WITH ZONKE DIKANA, will premiere on Women’s Day, 09 August 2020 at 15:00, while Mama Sibongile Khumalo’s concert is set to wrap up the celebrations on 30 August 2020, 15:00. Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets from R70. Fans can stream both concerts on the SAST’s online channel from the comfort of their living rooms.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the challenge that dating apps bring to some stable relationships and effective ways of dealing with a partner who still visit dating apps while in a stable relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Asha Ranchhod Patel is Head of Marketing at Google South Africa and Head of Ads Marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa. She is a digitally savvy brand builder with over 16 years of emerging, developing and developed market experience both working with and leading global brands. Asha Ranchhod Patel was this week announced as a Council member of the body that oversees the Marketing Achievement Awards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on how top earners are suddenly borrowing more to make up income shortfall due to the pandemic incontinences, this according to DebtBusters quarterly analysis for Q2 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO at PayGas for more on their business and on how PayGas intends to make it more affordable to cook with gas, by rolling out several Pay as you LPG Gas stations to service their 200000 customer base.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Trace Urban’s Head of Marketing, Natalie Mdladla on how you can take part in the fourth annual Trace X GFC Filmmaker competition, an annual competition which offers young creatives an opportunity to shine in their own space. TRACE Urban once again collaborated with the Gauteng Film Commission to empower local film makers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Zoologist from Department of Zoology Percy Fitzpatrick Ornithological Institute at UCT, Prof Peter Ryan looks at Concerns over a number of wild animals being killed by Cape Town cats and on what to expect from the improved Sasol eBirds App which has long been a best-selling birding app.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Iman Rappetti’s latest book ‘Sermons of Soul’ due to be published in August, The book brings you the best-loved opening segments from Iman, Rappetti’s award-winning radio show, POWER Talk. With each daily sermon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission, Director of Prosecutions on Up Money grocery club and on how to spot a pyramid scheme.LISTEN TO PODCAST