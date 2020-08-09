Cats killing wildlife & Sasol eBirds App

Musician, Zonke Dikana on what to expect from this afternoon’s virtual show in commemoration of Women’s Month, in partnership with the South African State Theatre.



Zonke’s show, LIVE IN CONCERT WITH ZONKE DIKANA, will premiere on Women’s Day, 09 August 2020 at 15:00, while Mama Sibongile Khumalo’s concert is set to wrap up the celebrations on 30 August 2020, 15:00. Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets from R70. Fans can stream both concerts on the SAST’s online channel from the comfort of their living rooms.

