Profiling: Asha Ranchhod Patel, Head of Marketing at Google SA

Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich says it is ideal to operate from petrol filling stations as they are within a walking distance. 9 August 2020 1:22 PM
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day has been televised and celebrated virtuall... 9 August 2020 12:03 PM
ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Fron... 9 August 2020 8:05 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
COVID-19: Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement - Tutu foundation The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the fact that SA's coronavirus defences have been looted is not a big surprise. 8 August 2020 2:39 PM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August. 7 August 2020 3:36 PM
UPDATE: 404,568 (73%) COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll breaches 10,000 There were 36,607 new tests conducted. The number of tests conducted to date is 3.220,265 with 535,188 confirmed cases. 8 August 2020 9:44 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Profiling: Asha Ranchhod Patel, Head of Marketing at Google SA

9 August 2020 9:25 AM

Asha Ranchhod Patel is Head of Marketing at Google South Africa and Head of Ads Marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa. She is a digitally savvy brand builder with over 16 years of emerging, developing and developed market experience both working with and leading global brands. Asha Ranchhod Patel was this week announced as a Council member of the body that oversees the Marketing Achievement Awards.


Zonke women’s day event with the SA State Theatre

9 August 2020 10:14 AM

Musician, Zonke Dikana on what to expect from this afternoon’s virtual show in commemoration of Women’s Month, in partnership with the South African State Theatre.  

Zonke’s show, LIVE IN CONCERT WITH ZONKE DIKANA, will premiere on Women’s Day, 09 August 2020 at 15:00, while Mama Sibongile Khumalo’s concert is set to wrap up the celebrations on 30 August 2020, 15:00. Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets from R70. Fans can stream both concerts on the SAST’s online channel from the comfort of their living rooms.

Relationships in the age of dating Apps.

9 August 2020 9:55 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the challenge that dating apps bring to some stable relationships and effective ways of dealing with a partner who still visit dating apps while in a stable relationship. 

Top earners borrowing more to make up income shortfall.

9 August 2020 9:21 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, on how top earners are suddenly borrowing more to make up income shortfall due to the pandemic incontinences, this according to DebtBusters quarterly analysis for Q2 2020.  

Is Pay as you go Gas the way to go?

9 August 2020 8:39 AM

Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO at PayGas for more on their business and on how PayGas intends to make it more affordable to cook with gas, by rolling out several Pay as you LPG Gas stations to service their 200000 customer base. 

Trace X GFC Filmmaker competition

9 August 2020 8:36 AM

Trace Urban’s Head of Marketing, Natalie Mdladla on how you can take part in the fourth annual Trace X GFC Filmmaker competition, an annual competition which offers young creatives an opportunity to shine in their own space. TRACE Urban once again collaborated with the Gauteng Film Commission to empower local film makers.

Cats killing wildlife & Sasol eBirds App

9 August 2020 7:35 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Zoologist from Department of Zoology Percy Fitzpatrick Ornithological Institute at UCT, Prof Peter Ryan looks at Concerns over a number of wild animals being killed by Cape Town cats and on what to expect from the improved Sasol eBirds App which has long been a best-selling birding app.  

Vitality wants you to keep fit while celebrating Women’s Day.

9 August 2020 6:44 AM

Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Vitality Wellness on how exercise can reduce the impact of COVID-19, some steps we can take to safeguard our physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic and on Discovery Vitality and Virgin Active’s first-ever virtual Women’s Day Fitness Festival taking place today. 

Sermons of Soul by Iman Rappetti.

8 August 2020 10:09 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Iman Rappetti’s latest book ‘Sermons of Soul’ due to be published in August, The book brings you the best-loved opening segments from Iman, Rappetti’s award-winning radio show, POWER Talk. With each daily sermon.

How to spot a pyramid scheme.

8 August 2020 9:55 AM

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission, Director of Prosecutions on Up Money grocery club and on how to spot a pyramid scheme.

Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet

Politics

Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa

Politics

You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station

Local

Jacob Zuma apologises to Derek Hanekom over defamatory tweet

9 August 2020 4:28 PM

Tutu Foundation: Corruption cannot be allowed to destroy SA

9 August 2020 3:16 PM

COVID-19 hospitalisations in W Cape declining, says govt

9 August 2020 1:38 PM

