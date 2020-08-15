Saray Khumalo on how she owns her success.

Motivational Speaker and Hiking Enthusiast, Saray Khumalo on how she shattered barriers when she conquered Mount Everest, the 1st black female to summit Mount Everest give tips on how to keep pushing when the odds are stacked against you.

Speaking at Momentum’s “She Owns Her Success” campaign. A campaign which encourages women to own their success and shatter barriers. Momentum kicked off “She Owns Her Success” Campaign last year after research found that women in positions of success weren’t comfortable sharing and celebrating that success.