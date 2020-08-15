The future of data science and data careers.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Recovery rate almost 80% as South Africa welcomes WHO surge team The number of national recoveries so far is 461,734, which translates to a recovery rate of 79%. Gauteng has 156,402 recoveries. 15 August 2020 10:32 AM
SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban. 15 August 2020 10:17 AM
Those who accuse me of being a WMC lapdog joined ANC after 1991 - Madonsela Prof Thuli Madonsela says Marikana massacre is a legacy of inequality, poverty and treating some people as if they don't matter. 15 August 2020 9:52 AM
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
The future of data science and data careers.

The future of data science and data careers.

15 August 2020 9:47 AM

Rama Raphalalani, Data nerd from Data on how data science is shaping the world of work today and on your options should you want to pursue a career in Data science. 


"Two Months” by Gail Schimmel

15 August 2020 10:19 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews “Two Months” by Gail Schimmel the book from the bestselling author of The Park and The Accident comes a new domestic thriller that will keep you turning the pages until the very end.

A sit down with Mpho Popps Modikoane.

15 August 2020 9:43 AM

Comedian Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane on what to expect from his upcoming nationwide tour “Black in My Day” and on other upcoming projects as well. 

Help Cafe’Naited Coffee Company to keep afloat.

15 August 2020 9:12 AM

Founder and the Chief Barista at Cafe’Naited Coffee, Mpumelelo Zulu, on the hardships faced during the pandemic as the local coffee shop looks to raise funds to stay afloat in these tough times. 
You can help Cafe’Naited Coffee Co to stay afloat by donating on Business Fundraising Page with GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding.com/save-our-cafenaited-coffee-co/

The role of humour in raising children.

15 August 2020 8:47 AM

Effective ways to lighten things up with our children with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, by reaching our child’s head through their funny bone instead of nagging.

What is Jollof rice and which version is best?

15 August 2020 8:19 AM

Author and food critic, Anna Trapido takes a look at World Jollof Day celebrated on 22nd August and settles the debate on which version this Jollof rice is the best. Jollof rice is a fragrant, slightly spicy rice mélange with an orangey-red colour which is revered across the West African region.

Temporary outstanding debt insurance policy & methodology ranking vehicle safety rankings.

15 August 2020 7:43 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of Wesbank’s temporary insurance policy meant for customers struggling to keep up with payments and certain car maker’s questioning the method used in ranking vehicle safety rankings. 

101 on living through Menopause.

15 August 2020 7:19 AM

What are Menopause and how to deal with the stage? CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on tips of how to coup when going through Menopause, this after Michelle Obama called for women to breaking taboos about women’s health including menopause. 

Saray Khumalo on how she owns her success.

15 August 2020 6:57 AM

Motivational Speaker and Hiking Enthusiast, Saray Khumalo on how she shattered barriers when she conquered Mount Everest, the 1st black female to summit Mount Everest give  tips on how to keep pushing when the odds are stacked against you. 
Speaking at Momentum’s “She Owns Her Success” campaign. A campaign which encourages women to own their success and shatter barriers. Momentum kicked off “She Owns Her Success” Campaign last year after research found that women in positions of success weren’t comfortable sharing and celebrating that success.  

Zonke women’s day event with the SA State Theatre

9 August 2020 10:14 AM

Musician, Zonke Dikana on what to expect from this afternoon’s virtual show in commemoration of Women’s Month, in partnership with the South African State Theatre.  

Zonke’s show, LIVE IN CONCERT WITH ZONKE DIKANA, will premiere on Women’s Day, 09 August 2020 at 15:00, while Mama Sibongile Khumalo’s concert is set to wrap up the celebrations on 30 August 2020, 15:00. Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets from R70. Fans can stream both concerts on the SAST’s online channel from the comfort of their living rooms.

