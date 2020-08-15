The future of data science and data careers.

Rama Raphalalani, Data nerd from Data on how data science is shaping the world of work today and on your options should you want to pursue a career in Data science.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews "Two Months" by Gail Schimmel the book from the bestselling author of The Park and The Accident comes a new domestic thriller that will keep you turning the pages until the very end.
Comedian Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane on what to expect from his upcoming nationwide tour "Black in My Day" and on other upcoming projects as well.
Founder and the Chief Barista at Cafe’Naited Coffee, Mpumelelo Zulu, on the hardships faced during the pandemic as the local coffee shop looks to raise funds to stay afloat in these tough times.
You can help Cafe’Naited Coffee Co to stay afloat by donating on Business Fundraising Page with GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding.com/save-our-cafenaited-coffee-co/
Effective ways to lighten things up with our children with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, by reaching our child's head through their funny bone instead of nagging.
Author and food critic, Anna Trapido takes a look at World Jollof Day celebrated on 22nd August and settles the debate on which version this Jollof rice is the best. Jollof rice is a fragrant, slightly spicy rice mélange with an orangey-red colour which is revered across the West African region.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of Wesbank's temporary insurance policy meant for customers struggling to keep up with payments and certain car maker's questioning the method used in ranking vehicle safety rankings.
What are Menopause and how to deal with the stage? CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on tips of how to coup when going through Menopause, this after Michelle Obama called for women to breaking taboos about women's health including menopause.
Motivational Speaker and Hiking Enthusiast, Saray Khumalo on how she shattered barriers when she conquered Mount Everest, the 1st black female to summit Mount Everest give tips on how to keep pushing when the odds are stacked against you.
Speaking at Momentum’s “She Owns Her Success” campaign. A campaign which encourages women to own their success and shatter barriers. Momentum kicked off “She Owns Her Success” Campaign last year after research found that women in positions of success weren’t comfortable sharing and celebrating that success.
Musician, Zonke Dikana on what to expect from this afternoon’s virtual show in commemoration of Women’s Month, in partnership with the South African State Theatre.
Zonke’s show, LIVE IN CONCERT WITH ZONKE DIKANA, will premiere on Women’s Day, 09 August 2020 at 15:00, while Mama Sibongile Khumalo’s concert is set to wrap up the celebrations on 30 August 2020, 15:00. Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets from R70. Fans can stream both concerts on the SAST’s online channel from the comfort of their living rooms.