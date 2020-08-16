3 financial attributes of women.

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on three areas women should focus on to further their investment prowess, knowing that women tend to be more risk averse than men when it comes to investing.
Award-winning Hip-Hop start, Gigi LaMayne on her advocacy work for women rights and LGBTQI rights and on her upcoming virtual digital experience, called #PinkViews, scheduled to take place on digital platforms on the 27th of August 2020. Gigi made headlines at a you age 21 after being a victor at the SA Hip Hop awards.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane breaks down the nuances which contributes to Transgenerational Relationships.
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng a Medical doctor, sexual and reproductive health specialist, Author, Broadcaster and newly appointed United Nations Commission on Human Rights special rapporteur on physical and mental health, on her vision on the new UN Commission role, what makes her tick, the importance of carrying on the fight for human rights.
Lucky Ntimane, a representative from The Alcohol Industry reacts to the Presidency's announcement of lifting the alcohol trade ban under the level 2 regulations.
Film maker and Director of 'Miners shot down', Rehad Desai reflects on the Marikana massacre which saw 34 miners killed by police following weeks of wage protests at Lonmin, Rehad speaks on the art of making powerful documentaries to tell our history.
FITA chairman Sinenhlanhla Mnguni reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the ban on cigarettes trade and on the ongoing court case were the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) is taking government to court.
FITA on Saturday night said it would pursue its appeal against an earlier court ruling upholding South Africa's Covid-19 tobacco ban despite government's decision to revoke the measure after nearly five months.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Co-Author of 'The Last Elephants', Colin Bell helps understand the everyday life of elephants and on concerns around the dwindling elephant population. Following the commemoration of World Elephant Day on August 12.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews "Two Months" by Gail Schimmel the book from the bestselling author of The Park and The Accident comes a new domestic thriller that will keep you turning the pages until the very end.
Rama Raphalalani, Data nerd from Data on how data science is shaping the world of work today and on your options should you want to pursue a career in Data science.