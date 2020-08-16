The art of making a powerful documentary.

Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
SA gyms will need to submit COVID-19 plans before reopening After four long months, fitness fanatics will soon be able to work out in the gym again. 16 August 2020 2:35 PM
Zweli Mkhize hails healthcare workers as SA recovery rate reaches 80% The number of national recoveries so far is 466,941, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 158,705 recoveries. 16 August 2020 10:40 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 12:07 PM
'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet. 16 August 2020 2:43 PM
Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the entire country will move to alert Level 2 but warns of a COVID-19 resurgence. 15 August 2020 9:02 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, the briefing will be on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 15 August 2020 5:43 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
The art of making a powerful documentary.

The art of making a powerful documentary.

16 August 2020 8:31 AM

Film maker and Director of ‘Miners shot down’, Rehad Desai reflects on the Marikana massacre which saw 34 miners killed by police following weeks of wage protests at Lonmin, Rehad speaks on the art of making powerful documentaries to tell our history.


Gigi Lamayne on the #GigiGangShow2020.

16 August 2020 10:11 AM

Award-winning Hip-Hop start, Gigi LaMayne on her advocacy work for women rights and LGBTQI rights and on her upcoming virtual digital experience, called #PinkViews, scheduled to take place on digital platforms on the 27th of August 2020. Gigi made headlines at a you age 21 after being a victor at the SA Hip Hop awards.

Transgenerational Relationships.

16 August 2020 9:50 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane breaks down the nuances which contributes to Transgenerational Relationships. 

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng on healthcare being a human right.

16 August 2020 9:41 AM

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng  a Medical doctor, sexual and reproductive health specialist, Author, Broadcaster and newly appointed United Nations Commission on Human Rights special rapporteur on physical and mental health, on her vision on the new UN Commission role, what makes her tick, the importance of carrying on the fight for human rights.   

Alcohol industry reacts to lifting of ban on alcohol trade

16 August 2020 9:20 AM

Lucky Ntimane, a representative from The Alcohol Industry reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the alcohol trade ban under the level 2 regulations.  

FITA to persist with court action on tobacco ban

16 August 2020 7:57 AM

FITA chairman Sinenhlanhla Mnguni reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the ban on cigarettes trade and on the ongoing court case were the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) is taking government to court. 
FITA on Saturday night said it would pursue its appeal against an earlier court ruling upholding South Africa's Covid-19 tobacco ban despite government's decision to revoke the measure after nearly five months.

3 financial attributes of women.

16 August 2020 7:55 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on three areas women should focus on to further their investment prowess, knowing that women tend to be more risk averse than men when it comes to investing. 

Understanding Elephant a little better.

16 August 2020 7:40 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Co-Author of ‘The Last Elephants’, Colin Bell helps understand the everyday life of elephants and on concerns around the dwindling elephant population. Following the commemoration of World Elephant Day on August 12.  

"Two Months” by Gail Schimmel

15 August 2020 10:19 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews “Two Months” by Gail Schimmel the book from the bestselling author of The Park and The Accident comes a new domestic thriller that will keep you turning the pages until the very end.

The future of data science and data careers.

15 August 2020 9:47 AM

Rama Raphalalani, Data nerd from Data on how data science is shaping the world of work today and on your options should you want to pursue a career in Data science. 

Trending

EWN Highlights

URGENT: Five dead in attack on Mogadishu hotel

16 August 2020 5:49 PM

Survey: Around 3 million jobs affected in SA as a result of lockdown

16 August 2020 4:49 PM

Zimbabwe government blasts 'evil-minded' archbishop

16 August 2020 3:50 PM

