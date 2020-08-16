The art of making a powerful documentary.

FITA chairman Sinenhlanhla Mnguni reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the ban on cigarettes trade and on the ongoing court case were the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) is taking government to court.

FITA on Saturday night said it would pursue its appeal against an earlier court ruling upholding South Africa's Covid-19 tobacco ban despite government's decision to revoke the measure after nearly five months.

