How to become a certified personal trainer.

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife Collin Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his children. His wife has accepted his apology and forgiven him. 21 August 2020 5:30 PM
Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala acknowledges the appointment of Zandile Gumede to the legislature was not the best decision. 21 August 2020 4:45 PM
[LISTEN] 103-year-old South African woman survives COVID-19 Kitty Venn is said to be back in her room at a care centre for older persons in Johannesburg where she was nursed back to health. 21 August 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally. 21 August 2020 12:48 PM
White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity Dr Annelie Gildehuys reflects on the commission's recent report on equality and transformation in the workplace. 21 August 2020 11:19 AM
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted' Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. 20 August 2020 4:22 PM
View all Politics
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song The single is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele. He says these superheroes 'nurture us from the word go'. 21 August 2020 6:09 PM
Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously The Best Actress Award is for her performance in 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection'. 21 August 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together' The singer joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged. 21 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA has 497,169 recoveries as COVID-19 cases reach almost 600,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 599,940. Gauteng has 169,299 recoveries. There were 3,880 new infections. 20 August 2020 11:22 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
How to become a certified personal trainer.

How to become a certified personal trainer.

22 August 2020 7:57 AM

Derek Archer, Director at FitPro Institude on what it takes to become a certified fitness professional and on FitPro’s upcoming fitness related webinar series.  


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

How to safeguard from contracting Covid at a petrol station.

22 August 2020 8:14 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on 8 tips that can help you prevent the spread of Covid-19 at SA fuelling stations and also on what to make of Bridgestone SA shutting down its Port Elizabeth plant after 84 years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychiatric & Neurological complications on COVID-19 survivors.

22 August 2020 8:10 AM

Resident Medical doctor and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on the recent study which found 50% of Covid-19 survivors suffering from issues of psychiatric and neurological complications after hospitalised. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Highlining/slacklining to keep fit

22 August 2020 8:03 AM

Tim Slabolepszy, on what Highlining/slacklining is and on the fitness benefits to slacklining.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gigi Lamayne on the #GigiGangShow2020.

16 August 2020 10:11 AM

Award-winning Hip-Hop start, Gigi LaMayne on her advocacy work for women rights and LGBTQI rights and on her upcoming virtual digital experience, called #PinkViews, scheduled to take place on digital platforms on the 27th of August 2020. Gigi made headlines at a you age 21 after being a victor at the SA Hip Hop awards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transgenerational Relationships.

16 August 2020 9:50 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane breaks down the nuances which contributes to Transgenerational Relationships. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng on healthcare being a human right.

16 August 2020 9:41 AM

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng  a Medical doctor, sexual and reproductive health specialist, Author, Broadcaster and newly appointed United Nations Commission on Human Rights special rapporteur on physical and mental health, on her vision on the new UN Commission role, what makes her tick, the importance of carrying on the fight for human rights.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol industry reacts to lifting of ban on alcohol trade

16 August 2020 9:20 AM

Lucky Ntimane, a representative from The Alcohol Industry reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the alcohol trade ban under the level 2 regulations.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The art of making a powerful documentary.

16 August 2020 8:31 AM

Film maker and Director of ‘Miners shot down’, Rehad Desai reflects on the Marikana massacre which saw 34 miners killed by police following weeks of wage protests at Lonmin, Rehad speaks on the art of making powerful documentaries to tell our history.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FITA to persist with court action on tobacco ban

16 August 2020 7:57 AM

FITA chairman Sinenhlanhla Mnguni reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the ban on cigarettes trade and on the ongoing court case were the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) is taking government to court. 
FITA on Saturday night said it would pursue its appeal against an earlier court ruling upholding South Africa's Covid-19 tobacco ban despite government's decision to revoke the measure after nearly five months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously

Entertainment

'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife

Local

Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion

Local

Sundowns suffer title blow as Brazilian Nascimento sent off

22 August 2020 7:40 AM

Russian opposition politician Navalny put on Germany-bound plane

22 August 2020 7:33 AM

Powerball results: Friday, 21 August 2020

22 August 2020 7:29 AM

