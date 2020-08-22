Highlining/slacklining to keep fit

Tim Slabolepszy, on what Highlining/slacklining is and on the fitness benefits to slacklining.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on 8 tips that can help you prevent the spread of Covid-19 at SA fuelling stations and also on what to make of Bridgestone SA shutting down its Port Elizabeth plant after 84 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Medical doctor and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on the recent study which found 50% of Covid-19 survivors suffering from issues of psychiatric and neurological complications after hospitalised.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Derek Archer, Director at FitPro Institude on what it takes to become a certified fitness professional and on FitPro’s upcoming fitness related webinar series.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Award-winning Hip-Hop start, Gigi LaMayne on her advocacy work for women rights and LGBTQI rights and on her upcoming virtual digital experience, called #PinkViews, scheduled to take place on digital platforms on the 27th of August 2020. Gigi made headlines at a you age 21 after being a victor at the SA Hip Hop awards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane breaks down the nuances which contributes to Transgenerational Relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng a Medical doctor, sexual and reproductive health specialist, Author, Broadcaster and newly appointed United Nations Commission on Human Rights special rapporteur on physical and mental health, on her vision on the new UN Commission role, what makes her tick, the importance of carrying on the fight for human rights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucky Ntimane, a representative from The Alcohol Industry reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the alcohol trade ban under the level 2 regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film maker and Director of ‘Miners shot down’, Rehad Desai reflects on the Marikana massacre which saw 34 miners killed by police following weeks of wage protests at Lonmin, Rehad speaks on the art of making powerful documentaries to tell our history.LISTEN TO PODCAST
FITA chairman Sinenhlanhla Mnguni reacts to the Presidency’s announcement of lifting the ban on cigarettes trade and on the ongoing court case were the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) is taking government to court.
FITA on Saturday night said it would pursue its appeal against an earlier court ruling upholding South Africa's Covid-19 tobacco ban despite government's decision to revoke the measure after nearly five months.