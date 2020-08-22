Drop shipping: Influencers promoting 'knock-off' Apple products on Instagram.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband explains the practice of drop shipping were Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been found to be amongst dozens of influencers promoting 'knock-off' Apple products on Instagram.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Voices of jesus and ancestors by Tirelo Ole Makgeledisa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of RMB Turbine Art Fair RMB Turbine Art Fair, Glynis Hyslop on what to expect at RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020, which has for the 1st time moved online from 27 August – 2 September (Fair opens to public on 28th August). The Fair which aims to showcase emerging art in Africa, giving galleries and artists’ access to a broader and more diverse audience, while appealing to both existing and new collectors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Director of Media Monitoring Africa, William Bird on what to make of the levels of mis & disinformation during the pandemic, William also takes us through the Real411 platform’s report the 622 complaints received in the last 4 months, of which, 601 have been reviewed, assessed, and appropriate action recommended, and taken.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on managing fairness amongst siblings, especially knowing how siblings can get super sensitive to unfairness in the family environment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The gallery manager at Art Eye Gallery, Nonhlanhla Mahlangu on how the gallery the challenges brought by Covid-19, how they managed to stay afloat and on what artwork to expect at the gallery.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food Critic and Author, Anna Trapido Local and international restaurants you just need to travel to and try their food, namely Wickedfood Earth farm in the Magalies Valley and Meza Malonga at Kigali, Rwanda.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on 8 tips that can help you prevent the spread of Covid-19 at SA fuelling stations and also on what to make of Bridgestone SA shutting down its Port Elizabeth plant after 84 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Medical doctor and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on the recent study which found 50% of Covid-19 survivors suffering from issues of psychiatric and neurological complications after hospitalised.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Slabolepszy, on what Highlining/slacklining is and on the fitness benefits to slacklining.LISTEN TO PODCAST