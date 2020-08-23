Tips on Hiking in cold weather.

Hiking Expert, Author & Founder of Cape Town Hikings, Tim Lundy on everything you need to be cognisant of when hiking in cold weather.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the Alpha female archetype and what science have to say about alpha females, what an alpha female is and on how alpha females navigates through life and work.
The definition of an alpha female, based on the latest research is “A woman who has embraced her leadership ambitions. She is talented, highly motivated, and self-confident.”
Nonhlanhla Mayisela, Chief executive of Izandla Property and National Chair of the Women’s Property Network.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes us through a list of the best film adaptions of books by women.
Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys, Anneke Whelan on how to hold shipping companies to account whenever there’s an oil spillage, this after the Mauritian authorities this past Tuesday arrested the captain of a Japanese-owned ship (The MV Wakashio) which ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner gives 4 important financial aspects that women should be aware of when constructing a financial plan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and John Manning, Author and Botanist looks at the importance of planting trees throughout the year and the importance of the fynbos to the environment and also reviews the book “Pocket Guide to Fynbos”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Voices of jesus and ancestors by Tirelo Ole Makgeledisa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband explains the practice of drop shipping were Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been found to be amongst dozens of influencers promoting 'knock-off' Apple products on Instagram.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of RMB Turbine Art Fair RMB Turbine Art Fair, Glynis Hyslop on what to expect at RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020, which has for the 1st time moved online from 27 August – 2 September (Fair opens to public on 28th August). The Fair which aims to showcase emerging art in Africa, giving galleries and artists’ access to a broader and more diverse audience, while appealing to both existing and new collectors.LISTEN TO PODCAST