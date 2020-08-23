Alpha Female archetype.

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Today at 21:15
Out of the office: Working From Home vs. Office
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yael Rosen - Co-Founder & Director at Ferva
Today at 21:30
Converting offices into flats post pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erwin Rode - Property Economist And Valuer at Rode & Associates
No Items to show
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Sanef honours South African journalists with Nat Nakasa Award Chairperson Sbu Ngalwa says: 'It is important to recognise the brave efforts of journalists who work under challenging conditions'... 22 August 2020 8:51 PM
Duduzane Zuma throws his weight behind Zandile Gumede’s new appointment Zuma congratulated Gumede on her legislature appointment and added that she should be considered "innocent until proven guilty". 22 August 2020 3:45 PM
'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife Collin Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his children. His wife has accepted his apology and forgiven him. 21 August 2020 5:30 PM
Those charged must step aside while their cases are being heard - Ramaphosa Party president says they must be sensitive to what is said 'about the ANC and our behaviour because we are their servants'. 23 August 2020 3:09 PM
Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder Minister says: 'As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues.' 22 August 2020 9:57 AM
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally. 21 August 2020 12:48 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan! Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. 23 August 2020 10:57 AM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously The Best Actress Award is for her performance in 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection'. 23 August 2020 10:58 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song The single is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele. He says these superheroes 'nurture us from the word go'. 21 August 2020 6:09 PM
[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together' The singer joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged. 21 August 2020 3:34 PM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 83% The number of national recoveries so far is 504,127, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 171,839 recoveries. 23 August 2020 9:51 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Alpha Female archetype.

Alpha Female archetype.

23 August 2020 9:51 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the Alpha female archetype and what science have to say about alpha females, what an alpha female is and on how alpha females navigates through life and work. 
The definition of an alpha female, based on the latest research is “A woman who has embraced her leadership ambitions. She is talented, highly motivated, and self-confident.”


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Profiling: Nonhlanhla Mayisela

23 August 2020 9:16 AM

Nonhlanhla Mayisela, Chief executive of Izandla Property and National Chair of the Women’s Property Network. 

Film adaptions of books by women

23 August 2020 8:42 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes us through a list of the best film adaptions of books by women.  

 

 

 

Who’s liable when a ship spills oil in the ocean.

23 August 2020 8:38 AM

Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys, Anneke Whelan on how to hold shipping companies to account whenever there’s an oil spillage, this after the Mauritian authorities this past Tuesday arrested the captain of a Japanese-owned ship (The MV Wakashio) which ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill. 

Women – be aware of the 4 D’s in your financial planning.

23 August 2020 7:36 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner gives 4 important financial aspects that women should be aware of when constructing a financial plan.

Pocket Guide to Fynbos.

23 August 2020 7:13 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and John Manning, Author and Botanist looks at the importance of planting trees throughout the year and the importance of the fynbos to the environment and also reviews the book “Pocket Guide to Fynbos”.  

Tips on Hiking in cold weather.

23 August 2020 7:03 AM

Hiking Expert, Author & Founder of Cape Town Hikings, Tim Lundy on everything you need to be cognisant of when hiking in cold weather.  

Book review: “Voices of jesus and ancestors” by Tirelo Ole Makgeledisa.

22 August 2020 10:09 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Voices of jesus and ancestors by Tirelo Ole Makgeledisa.

Drop shipping: Influencers promoting 'knock-off' Apple products on Instagram.

22 August 2020 9:46 AM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband explains the practice of drop shipping were Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been found to be amongst dozens of influencers promoting 'knock-off' Apple products on Instagram.

What to expect at RMB Turbine Art Fair

22 August 2020 9:17 AM

Founder of RMB Turbine Art Fair RMB Turbine Art Fair, Glynis Hyslop on what to expect at RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020, which has for the 1st time moved online from 27 August – 2 September (Fair opens to public on 28th August). The Fair which aims to showcase emerging art in Africa, giving galleries and artists’ access to a broader and more diverse audience, while appealing to both existing and new collectors. 

