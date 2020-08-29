The benefits of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises (TRE).

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA reports 533,935 recoveries as death toll reaches 13,743 The number of national recoveries so far is 533,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 179,631 recoveries. 29 August 2020 9:22 AM
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement. 28 August 2020 11:43 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
The benefits of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises (TRE).

The benefits of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises (TRE).

29 August 2020 7:08 AM

Trauma intervention expert & Pioneer of TRE® (Trauma Releasing Exercises) Dr. David Berceli takes us through the benefits of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises.

TRE® Trauma Release Exercises is an innovative series of exercises that assist the body in releasing deep muscular patterns of stress, tension and trauma. The exercises safely activate a natural reflex mechanism of shaking or vibrating that releases muscular tension, calming down the nervous system. TRE process is however not recommended at a substitute for trauma recovery procedures of a medical or psychological nature. 


“Helper” or “Domestic worker”.

29 August 2020 9:56 AM

M&G Columnist and Podcaster, Paballo Chauke, who  argues that we should do away with the term (Helpers) when referring to domestic workers, Paballo says that the use of this term is problematic as it removes the professionalism in the field of domestic work and reduces people to mere helpers, which leads underpaying and disrespect.  He further looks at class struggles and differences between women in SA and on how one woman’s empowerment means another woman’s disempowerment.

The dangers of living vicariously through our children.

29 August 2020 9:49 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the dangers of living vicariously through our children, especially knowing that at some point, parents have to let go of misplaced expectations they hold of their children.

Review: Azanian Charcoal

29 August 2020 8:17 AM

Food critic and author, Anna Trapido reviews Azania Charcoal (which is part of the Farm and Garden Trust) make charcoal, who’s product mainly supplying tshisa nyama’s around Mtata for now.

Meet Boago Plant based foods.

29 August 2020 8:06 AM

Olebogeng Ditsele, Founder of Boago Plant based foods: talks about the challenges of being a start-up in the nutritious sector and the benefits of a plant based diet.  

What to make of the proposed 0% alcohol driving limit.

29 August 2020 7:48 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine on the launch of the new Ferrari Roma in SA, the proposed 0% level of alcohol for drunk driving offences, Ford's R8m engine donation to help enhance skills development and review of the Volvo S90.

Significance of the eradication of Poliovirus in Africa.

29 August 2020 7:14 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on the significance of the independent Africa Regional Certification Commision (ARCC) and WHO (Africa Region) announcement of the eradication of wild polio has been achieved in the 47 member countries Africa Region of the WHO.

Alpha Female archetype.

23 August 2020 9:51 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the Alpha female archetype and what science have to say about alpha females, what an alpha female is and on how alpha females navigates through life and work. 
The definition of an alpha female, based on the latest research is “A woman who has embraced her leadership ambitions. She is talented, highly motivated, and self-confident.”

Profiling: Nonhlanhla Mayisela

23 August 2020 9:16 AM

Nonhlanhla Mayisela, Chief executive of Izandla Property and National Chair of the Women’s Property Network. 

Film adaptions of books by women

23 August 2020 8:42 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes us through a list of the best film adaptions of books by women.  

 

 

 

