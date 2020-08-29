Significance of the eradication of Poliovirus in Africa.

M&G Columnist and Podcaster, Paballo Chauke, who argues that we should do away with the term (Helpers) when referring to domestic workers, Paballo says that the use of this term is problematic as it removes the professionalism in the field of domestic work and reduces people to mere helpers, which leads underpaying and disrespect. He further looks at class struggles and differences between women in SA and on how one woman’s empowerment means another woman’s disempowerment.

