Review: Azanian Charcoal

Food critic and author, Anna Trapido reviews Azania Charcoal (which is part of the Farm and Garden Trust) make charcoal, who’s product mainly supplying tshisa nyama’s around Mtata for now.
M&G Columnist and Podcaster, Paballo Chauke, who argues that we should do away with the term (Helpers) when referring to domestic workers, Paballo says that the use of this term is problematic as it removes the professionalism in the field of domestic work and reduces people to mere helpers, which leads underpaying and disrespect. He further looks at class struggles and differences between women in SA and on how one woman's empowerment means another woman's disempowerment.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the dangers of living vicariously through our children, especially knowing that at some point, parents have to let go of misplaced expectations they hold of their children.
Olebogeng Ditsele, Founder of Boago Plant based foods: talks about the challenges of being a start-up in the nutritious sector and the benefits of a plant based diet.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine on the launch of the new Ferrari Roma in SA, the proposed 0% level of alcohol for drunk driving offences, Ford's R8m engine donation to help enhance skills development and review of the Volvo S90.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on the significance of the independent Africa Regional Certification Commision (ARCC) and WHO (Africa Region) announcement of the eradication of wild polio has been achieved in the 47 member countries Africa Region of the WHO.
Trauma intervention expert & Pioneer of TRE® (Trauma Releasing Exercises) Dr. David Berceli takes us through the benefits of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises.
TRE® Trauma Release Exercises is an innovative series of exercises that assist the body in releasing deep muscular patterns of stress, tension and trauma. The exercises safely activate a natural reflex mechanism of shaking or vibrating that releases muscular tension, calming down the nervous system. TRE process is however not recommended at a substitute for trauma recovery procedures of a medical or psychological nature.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the Alpha female archetype and what science have to say about alpha females, what an alpha female is and on how alpha females navigates through life and work.
The definition of an alpha female, based on the latest research is “A woman who has embraced her leadership ambitions. She is talented, highly motivated, and self-confident.”
Nonhlanhla Mayisela, Chief executive of Izandla Property and National Chair of the Women's Property Network.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes us through a list of the best film adaptions of books by women.