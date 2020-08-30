3 Don’ts to avoid getting scammed.

Paradise Africa Distribution and Africa Rising Music Conference are giving away an epic prize package to female musicians.
Sarah-Jane Nicholson, Managing Director of The Paradise Africa Distribution on how they plan on empowering up and coming female musicians.
As part of Paradise Africa’s mission to provide a dynamic gateway for independent South African artist’s musical talent on a global scale, they’re backing five female artists, producers, managers or label owners as a way of celebrating Women’s Month this August.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the role self-control plays in a person's everyday functioning and why self-control is important for well-being.
Founder of #FunkItImWalking & General Manager of Soweto Theatre, Nomsa Mazwai addresses the problem of unsafe streets in Soweto, lack of civil activism and the planned walk on the 5 September in an attempt to make streets of South Africa safe enough for a woman to walk at any time of day in any condition.
About: Nomsa Mazwai
Award winning Singer/songwriter Nomsa Mazwai aka Nomisupasta, and now General Manager of the Soweto Theatre, an academic with a Masters degree from New York City, a published author and poet. With an infectious energy and a boldness that cannot be matched, Now under #FunkItImWalking Nomsa is on the 5th of September organising a walk to try make the streets safer for women.
Head of Technical at Save the Vaal Environment Committee, Michael Gaade on an update on the on the progress made with regards to the wastewater Vaal River pollution and on how municipalities can better manage their wastewater programs.
This after week M&G reported on a special manhole for dump trucks that is used to unload human waste collected from septic tanks in Mogale City which may affect the cradle of humankind. The manhole has reportedly been neglected by the city’s authorities over the years and cannot handle the volume of waste that is dumped there regularly. As a result, trucks can often be seen dumping waste on the side of the hill close to the Blougatspruit and Riet rivers, that runs through the Cradle of Humankind — a Unesco world heritage site.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Wildlife photographer, Jocelin Kagan explores the world of African wild dogs and with only 6600 of wild dogs remaining in Africa, Tim and Jocelin unpacks the reasons behind the plight of the animals.
Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider on the future of the use of drone technology and on what the law says about drone use.
Solly Maeyane, Property lawyer from Malebogo maeyane attorneys takes a look at questions consumers should ask when buying property
Veteran Actor, Dr John Kani reflects on the life and times of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman
M&G Columnist and Podcaster, Paballo Chauke, who argues that we should do away with the term (Helpers) when referring to domestic workers, Paballo says that the use of this term is problematic as it removes the professionalism in the field of domestic work and reduces people to mere helpers, which leads underpaying and disrespect. He further looks at class struggles and differences between women in SA and on how one woman's empowerment means another woman's dis-empowerment.