Opportunity for up and coming female musicians

Streaming issues? Report here
kenny-m-103apppsm-smalljpg kenny-m-103apppsm-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai Nomsa says when people walk their quality of life improves and by making our areas safer we're improving our property prices. 30 August 2020 11:15 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 180,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 622,551. There were 2,419 new infections. Gauteng has 209,123 infections.... 30 August 2020 10:09 AM
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows on the verge of flying back to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 10:05 AM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
View all Sport
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 180,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 622,551. There were 2,419 new infections. Gauteng has 209,123 infections.... 30 August 2020 10:09 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Opportunity for up and coming female musicians

Opportunity for up and coming female musicians

30 August 2020 10:30 AM

Paradise Africa Distribution and Africa Rising Music Conference are giving away an epic prize package to female musicians.

Sarah-Jane Nicholson, Managing Director of The Paradise Africa Distribution on how they plan on empowering up and coming female musicians.

As part of Paradise Africa’s mission to provide a dynamic gateway for independent South African artist’s musical talent on a global scale, they’re backing five female artists, producers, managers or label owners as a way of celebrating Women’s Month this August.

Follow the link to enter: https://armcollectiv.com/3336-2/ 


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

How to Improve Your Self-Control.

30 August 2020 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the role self-control plays in a person’s everyday functioning and why self-control is important for well-being. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nomsa Mazwai: The importance of having streets safe to walk on

30 August 2020 9:14 AM

Founder of #FunkItImWalking & General Manager of Soweto Theatre, Nomsa Mazwai addresses the problem of unsafe streets in Soweto, lack of civil activism and the planned walk on the 5 September in an attempt to make streets of South Africa safe enough for a woman to walk at any time of day in any condition. 

About: Nomsa Mazwai
Award winning Singer/songwriter Nomsa Mazwai aka Nomisupasta, and now General Manager of the Soweto Theatre, an academic with a Masters degree from New York City, a published author and poet. With an infectious energy and a boldness that cannot be matched, Now under #FunkItImWalking Nomsa is on the 5th of September organising a walk to try make the streets safer for women. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How effective are municipalities in managing wastewater.

30 August 2020 8:30 AM

Head of Technical at Save the Vaal Environment Committee, Michael Gaade on an update on the on the progress made with regards to the wastewater Vaal River pollution and on how municipalities can better manage their wastewater programs. 

This after week M&G reported on a special manhole for dump trucks that is used to unload human waste collected from septic tanks in Mogale City which may affect the cradle of humankind. The manhole has reportedly been neglected by the city’s authorities over the years and cannot handle the volume of waste that is dumped there regularly. As a result, trucks can often be seen dumping waste on the side of the hill close to the Blougatspruit and Riet rivers, that runs through the Cradle of Humankind — a Unesco world heritage site.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa's Wild Dogs- A Survival Story.

30 August 2020 8:26 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Wildlife photographer, Jocelin Kagan explores the world of African wild dogs and with only 6600 of wild dogs remaining in Africa, Tim and Jocelin unpacks the reasons behind the plight of the animals.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 Don’ts to avoid getting scammed.

30 August 2020 8:25 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse interrogates the current explosion of scams and give tips on how to be alert on the latest form of scam tactics.    

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of the use of drone technology.

29 August 2020 10:12 AM

Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider on the future of the use of drone technology and on what the law says about drone use.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Questions you need to ask when purchasing property.

29 August 2020 10:10 AM

Solly Maeyane, Property lawyer from Malebogo maeyane attorneys takes a look at questions consumers should ask when buying property

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr John Kani remembers Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 10:08 AM

Veteran Actor, Dr John Kani reflects on the life and times of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

“Helper” or “Domestic worker”?

29 August 2020 9:56 AM

M&G Columnist and Podcaster, Paballo Chauke, who argues that we should do away with the term (Helpers) when referring to domestic workers, Paballo says that the use of this term is problematic as it removes the professionalism in the field of domestic work and reduces people to mere helpers, which leads underpaying and disrespect.  He further looks at class struggles and differences between women in SA and on how one woman’s empowerment means another woman’s dis-empowerment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Swallows on the verge of flying back to the PSL

Sport

I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai

Local

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

EWN Highlights

Mashaba vows to prioritise curbing corruption, reforming the police

30 August 2020 10:49 AM

‘We are being slaughtered’ - Activists vow to continue fighting against GBV

30 August 2020 10:26 AM

St Helena Bay remains tense following death of Leo Williams shot during protest

30 August 2020 9:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA