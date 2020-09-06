Sustainability: The impact of the covid-19 lockdown on the plant industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:15
Street food and the city: What does Cape Town's bylaws say about informal food vendors?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 21:30
Free the Food trucks
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zaheera Seedat - Secretary of the Executive Committee at Cape Town Food Truck Association
Today at 21:45
Potential of informal food vendors
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof lucy Anelich
Latest Local
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Mdeliswa best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series, Ikani was shot in what her family describes as an act of... 6 September 2020 2:17 PM
Eskom moves load shedding to Stage 1 until 10pm The power utility says Stage 2 will change down to Stage 1 from 12:00 to 22:00 today. A further update will be provided later tod... 6 September 2020 12:24 PM
Utility urges Jozi residents to keep some water in case power loss halts supply Spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu says they have a system in place that is able to monitor all the 138 reservoirs across the city. 4 September 2020 5:44 PM
View all Local
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies. 4 September 2020 2:13 PM
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers. 4 September 2020 11:19 AM
The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone DA chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council says the party will host a policy conference over the weekend. 4 September 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case? John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this. 3 September 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas... 4 September 2020 3:38 PM
Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’ In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an exa... 4 September 2020 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 5 September 2020 3:32 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Daughter's singing halted by mother falling through roof mid song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] David Blaine flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to d... 3 September 2020 9:48 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Sustainability: The impact of the covid-19 lockdown on the plant industry

Sustainability: The impact of the covid-19 lockdown on the plant industry

6 September 2020 8:37 AM

Refiloe speaks to Wayne Stewart, Owner of Garden Pavilion Eckards & Former President of The SA Nursery Association about the impact that the lockdown had on the plant industry


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

The Music Corner: Siya CHarles

6 September 2020 10:15 AM

Refiloe speaks to Jazz Trombonist Siya CHarles about her musical journey with Jazz

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Midlife crisis

6 September 2020 9:40 AM

Refiloe speaks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyani about surviving a midlife crisis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile: Lisa Vetten

6 September 2020 9:17 AM

Refiloe speaks to Lisa Vetten for this week's profile interview

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Review: Great movie reviews

6 September 2020 8:39 AM

Refiloe speaks to movie critic Gayle Edmunds about great movie villians upon the release of the new Bond film trailer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: New draft legislation

6 September 2020 7:39 AM

Refiloe speaks to Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner about the new draft legislation that aims to give SARS the power to put you in jail if you make a mistake with your tax return 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nature Diaries: 100 Bushveld Trees

6 September 2020 7:17 AM

Refiloe speaks to Nature Conservationist Tim Neary and Megan Emmet Parker about her book titled 100 Bushveld Trees

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Corner: 21 day plant based challenge for September

6 September 2020 6:43 AM

Refiloe speaks to Obakeng Makapane, Fitness Entrepreneur about her fitness journey as well as her 21 day plant based challenge for September 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner: Heart of a Strong Woman by Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema

5 September 2020 10:19 AM

Refiloe speaks to Literary Journalist Karabo Kgoleng who talks us through 'Heart of a Strong Woman by Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of: Kleptocracy in South Africa

5 September 2020 9:42 AM

Refiloe speaks to Dr. Azar Jammine about the corruption that we have been made aware of that is happening in South Africa and we explore if SA is a kleptocracy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles

Lifestyle

Eskom moves load shedding to Stage 1 until 10pm

Local

Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren

Local

EWN Highlights

Madikizela meets with taxi associations to quell WC taxi violence

6 September 2020 6:42 PM

SABC says it's 'disturbed' by Thandeka Mdeliswa's killing

6 September 2020 5:42 PM

Former CEO of Mandela Foundation, Achmat Dangor, passes away aged 72

6 September 2020 3:27 PM

