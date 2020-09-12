CA Cervix Awareness Month.

With September being Cervical Cancer Awareness month in SA, Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at what is Cervical Cancer and the prevalence of Cervical CA in SA.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, pays tribute to Myesha Jenkins and Achmat Dangor and reviews the beloved writer of adult and children's books, Chris wan Wyk's selected poems, My Mother's Laughter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Sarama Tsunoda (Study Abroad Coordinator at the Study in Japan Global Network Project) on the opportunity studying in Japan and on what to look out for at the 4th Study in Japan Online Fair in South Africa, a five days event, airing a short 30minutes seminar each day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush takes a look at toxic tech and tots, with so many young children in their formative years under the age of 6 spending hours every day on screens’.
Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, takes a look at what the future holds for Silicon valley tech stocks this after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Tesla all decline over 10% each.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food critic and author, Anna Trapido takes a look at what Chefs with Compassion has planned for Heritage day, planned between 12 and 24 September, Chefs with Compassion are challenging celebrities, corporates, chefs and ordinary men, women and childrenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at whether a 4×4 is designed for your needs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Knowing that the spring season represents rebirth, renewal and growth. Nutritionist and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma, looks at tips to get you excited about getting back into fitness if you had fallen off the wagon during winter & lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe speaks to Jazz Trombonist Siya CHarles about her musical journey with JazzLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe speaks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyani about surviving a midlife crisisLISTEN TO PODCAST