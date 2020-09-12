What the future holds for Silicon valley tech stocks.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations. 11 September 2020 12:47 PM
'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe. 11 September 2020 11:44 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time... 11 September 2020 10:14 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 12 September 2020 1:54 PM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she's speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK. 10 September 2020 4:38 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:08 AM
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2020 8:25 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
What the future holds for Silicon valley tech stocks.

What the future holds for Silicon valley tech stocks.

12 September 2020 9:43 AM

Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, takes a look at what the future holds for Silicon valley tech stocks this after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Tesla all decline over 10% each. 


My Mother's Laughter by Chris wan Wyk.

12 September 2020 10:13 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, pays tribute to Myesha Jenkins and Achmat Dangor and reviews the beloved writer of adult and children's books, Chris wan Wyk's selected poems, My Mother's Laughter.

The 4th Study in Japan Online Fair in South Africa.

12 September 2020 9:55 AM

Prof Sarama Tsunoda (Study Abroad Coordinator at the Study in Japan Global Network Project) on the opportunity studying in Japan and on what to look out for at the 4th Study in Japan Online Fair in South Africa, a five days event, airing a short 30minutes seminar each day.

Toxic tech and tots.

12 September 2020 9:53 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush takes a look at toxic tech and tots, with so many young children in their formative years under the age of 6 spending hours every day on screens’. 

 

 

 

The Heritage Food Challenge

12 September 2020 9:43 AM

Food critic and author, Anna Trapido takes a look at what Chefs with Compassion has planned for Heritage day, planned between 12 and 24 September, Chefs with Compassion are challenging celebrities, corporates, chefs and ordinary men, women and children

Is a 4x4 for you?

12 September 2020 9:10 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at whether a 4×4 is designed for your needs.  

CA Cervix Awareness Month.

12 September 2020 8:41 AM

With September being Cervical Cancer Awareness month in SA, Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at what is Cervical Cancer and the prevalence of Cervical CA in SA. 

How to Spring Clean Your Fitness Routine.

12 September 2020 8:12 AM

Knowing that the spring season represents rebirth, renewal and growth. Nutritionist and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma, looks at tips to get you excited about getting back into fitness if you had fallen off the wagon during winter & lockdown. 

The Music Corner: Siya CHarles

6 September 2020 10:15 AM

Refiloe speaks to Jazz Trombonist Siya CHarles about her musical journey with Jazz

Wellness: Midlife crisis

6 September 2020 9:40 AM

Refiloe speaks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyani about surviving a midlife crisis

I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando

Lifestyle Sport

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

Sport

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Politics

Mbalula refuses to comment on ANC use of SANDF jet to travel to Zimbabwe

12 September 2020 1:49 PM

Gauteng ANC concludes report into alleged irregular awarding of PPE tenders

12 September 2020 1:25 PM

Nato hails Afghan talks as 'historic opportunity'

12 September 2020 12:51 PM

