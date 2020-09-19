Anna Trapido’s top 3 favourite things to cook for Heritage day

Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting Heritage Day on top 3 favourite things to cook for Heritage day, namely; One is a casual bistro-style affair, one is a fine dining experience and one is a road trip
Bronwyn Jones, Founder of Bokashi Bran on how to tackle food waste using the Bokashi system, knowing that food waste is the 3rd most contributor to environmental pollution.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and CEO of WWF South Africa, Dr Morne du Plessis goes through the latest WWF Living planet report and on the way in which the food system impacts on biodiversity and what we can do about it.
Professional Ballet Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on how she had to turn to the fitness industry during lockdown after all entertainment industry events were cancelled due to Covid-19
Gushwell Brooks and Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether there's such a thing as being too perfect in a relationship, this after a Wife seeking divorce from 'perfect' husband because he doesn't fight with her.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes, which covers any sticky situation South Africans may find themselves in, with do's and don'ts for everything from braais, WhatsApp groups and Zoom calls to the navigating the queue at Woolies. A tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide that will make you laugh out loud.
Former US Diplomat and International Relations Professor, Prof John Stremlau on the role of Ruth Ginsburg played in upholding the law and holding US politicians to accound and on the importance of the separation of power between state and courts.
Elma Smit, Author, Content Creator, Radio & TV host on her book "Become an Influencer" which shares the author's lessons from monetising her own social media profiles, but also on the conversations she had with other notable influencers and influencer marketing specialists in the ad business to find out what works, what doesn't and what advertising specialists look for in selecting influencers for paid campaigns.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballantine takes a look at the sudden rise in vehicle recalls followings behind KIA recalling the older Sedona and Sorento models, an updated Jaguar F-Pace, with Mazda3 Hatch review.
Lee Zama: CEO of FEDHASA (Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa) and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO TBCSA (Tourism Business Council of South Africa) on plans for Tourism month, reaction to President's announcement to reopen the boarders for international travel and on what it would take to reviving the sector to help ignite our economy.
Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.