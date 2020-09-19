The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes.

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict. 18 September 2020 5:37 PM
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.... 18 September 2020 3:41 PM
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan. 18 September 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs. 18 September 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
View all Politics
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 19 September 2020 1:24 PM
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana. 18 September 2020 3:27 PM
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes.

The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes.

19 September 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes, which covers any sticky situation South Africans may find themselves in, with do's and don'ts for everything from braais, WhatsApp groups and Zoom calls to the navigating the queue at Woolies. A tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide that will make you laugh out loud.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens to repurpose their food waste.

20 September 2020 7:56 AM

Bronwyn Jones, Founder of Bokashi Bran on how to tackle food waste using the Bokashi system, knowing that food waste is the 3rd  most contributor to environmental pollution. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2020 Living planet report.

20 September 2020 7:46 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and CEO of WWF South Africa, Dr Morne du Plessis goes through the latest WWF Living planet report and on the way in which the food system impacts on biodiversity and what we can do about it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 forced dancers to turn to fitness.

20 September 2020 7:13 AM

Professional Ballet Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on how she had to turn to the fitness industry during lockdown after all entertainment industry events were cancelled due to Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there such a thing of being too perfect in a relationship?

19 September 2020 1:46 PM

Gushwell Brooks and Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether there’s such a thing as being too perfect in a relationship, this after a Wife seeking divorce from 'perfect' husband because he doesn't fight with her.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The legacy of Ruth Ginsburg

19 September 2020 9:54 AM

Former US Diplomat and International Relations Professor, Prof John Stremlau on the role of Ruth Ginsburg played in upholding the law and holding US politicians to accound and on the importance of the separation of power between state and courts. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer”

19 September 2020 9:49 AM

Elma Smit, Author, Content Creator, Radio & TV host on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares the author’s lessons from monetising her own social media profiles, but also on the conversations she had with other notable influencers and influencer marketing specialists in the ad business to find out what works, what doesn't and what advertising specialists look for in selecting influencers for paid campaigns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reasons behind Kia recalling more than 440,000.

19 September 2020 9:46 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballantine takes a look at the sudden rise in vehicle recalls followings behind KIA recalling the older Sedona and Sorento models, an updated Jaguar F-Pace, with Mazda3 Hatch review. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of the tourism industry.

19 September 2020 9:45 AM

Lee Zama: CEO of FEDHASA (Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa) and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO TBCSA (Tourism Business Council of South Africa) on plans for Tourism month, reaction to President’s announcement to reopen the boarders for international travel and on what it would take to reviving the sector to help ignite our economy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are 21st birthdays parties still relevant today.

19 September 2020 9:23 AM

Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips

Entertainment

Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?

Politics

Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch

Local

SA records 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 83 more related deaths

20 September 2020 7:47 AM

Lotto results: Player bags whopping R11.7 million jackpot

20 September 2020 7:33 AM

Gender commission investigates Ndlozi over tweet on harassment of eNCA journo

19 September 2020 6:48 PM

