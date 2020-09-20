Tax season, time for filling.

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse helps you get ready for the Tax filing Season 2020 and on how to maximise on the tax returns, more so for average earners.
Former Joyous Celebration Lead Singer, Songwriter & TV Presenter, Hlengiwe (HLE) Ntombela on what to expect from her first solo album titled Your Kingdom On Earth (YKOE) and on her new TV show on One Gospel, DSTV channel 331.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Trolls World Tour (2020), a story about the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of taking a breaks or vacations from work every once in a while and on the role that breaks play in maintaining healthy state of mind.
LGBTQI activist, filmmaker and Founder of Ditsie Media, Beverley Palesa Ditsie takes looking back at the famous speech made 25 years ago at the UN 4th World Conference on Women in Beijing China calling on the recognition of lesbian rights. Dr Bev also looks at the strides made in the LGBTQI rights, her upcoming movie, life as an activist and more..
Bronwyn Jones, Founder of Bokashi Bran on how to tackle food waste using the Bokashi system, knowing that food waste is the 3rd most contributor to environmental pollution.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and CEO of WWF South Africa, Dr Morne du Plessis goes through the latest WWF Living planet report and on the way in which the food system impacts on biodiversity and what we can do about it.
Professional Ballet Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on how she had to turn to the fitness industry during lockdown after all entertainment industry events were cancelled due to Covid-19
Gushwell Brooks and Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether there's such a thing as being too perfect in a relationship, this after a Wife seeking divorce from 'perfect' husband because he doesn't fight with her.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes, which covers any sticky situation South Africans may find themselves in, with do's and don'ts for everything from braais, WhatsApp groups and Zoom calls to the navigating the queue at Woolies. A tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide that will make you laugh out loud.