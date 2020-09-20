Tax season, time for filling.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on toursim month
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Alan Winde on SIU investigation into his office for alleged PPE irregularities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
The Whistleblowers- a new book by Mandy Wiener
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Tshepiso Mohlala
Brian Currin
Thabiso Zulu
Today at 10:08
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodienn - CEO Phoenix Financial Services Group (PFSG)
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sebastian Van As - Head of the Trauma Ward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Performing Heritage
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie
Today at 11:05
Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Hiding stuff from visitors
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources.
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done.
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society' The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail.
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay.
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken' Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture.
We'll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won't allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show.
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant.
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme.
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them.
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status.
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent.
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co).
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher".
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Tax season, time for filling.

Tax season, time for filling.

20 September 2020 8:40 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse helps you get ready for the Tax filing Season 2020 and on how to maximise on the tax returns, more so for average earners. 


Gospel Singer, HLE on her chart topping debut album YKOE.

20 September 2020 10:15 AM

Former Joyous Celebration Lead Singer, Songwriter & TV Presenter, Hlengiwe (HLE) Ntombela on what to expect from her first solo album titled Your Kingdom On Earth (YKOE) and on her new TV show on One Gospel, DSTV channel 331.

Trolls World Tour (2020).

20 September 2020 9:55 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Trolls World Tour (2020), a story about the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.

The importance of taking it easy once in a while

20 September 2020 9:42 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of taking a breaks or vacations from work every once in a while and on the role that breaks play in maintaining healthy state of mind. 

Activist, filmmaker and Founder of Ditsie Media, Dr Bev Palesa Ditsie

20 September 2020 9:24 AM

LGBTQI activist, filmmaker and Founder of Ditsie Media, Beverley Palesa Ditsie takes looking back at the famous speech made 25 years ago at the UN 4th World Conference on Women in Beijing China calling on the recognition of lesbian rights. Dr Bev also looks at the strides made in the LGBTQI rights, her upcoming movie, life as an activist and more..

How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens to repurpose their food waste.

20 September 2020 7:56 AM

Bronwyn Jones, Founder of Bokashi Bran on how to tackle food waste using the Bokashi system, knowing that food waste is the 3rd  most contributor to environmental pollution. 

2020 Living planet report.

20 September 2020 7:46 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and CEO of WWF South Africa, Dr Morne du Plessis goes through the latest WWF Living planet report and on the way in which the food system impacts on biodiversity and what we can do about it.

How Covid-19 forced dancers to turn to fitness.

20 September 2020 7:13 AM

Professional Ballet Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on how she had to turn to the fitness industry during lockdown after all entertainment industry events were cancelled due to Covid-19

Is there such a thing of being too perfect in a relationship?

19 September 2020 1:46 PM

Gushwell Brooks and Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether there’s such a thing as being too perfect in a relationship, this after a Wife seeking divorce from 'perfect' husband because he doesn't fight with her.  

The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes.

19 September 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes, which covers any sticky situation South Africans may find themselves in, with do's and don'ts for everything from braais, WhatsApp groups and Zoom calls to the navigating the queue at Woolies. A tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide that will make you laugh out loud.

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court

Local

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

Politics Local

East London man handed life sentence for raping daughter

23 September 2020 7:54 AM

Ramphosa calls for lifting of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe, South Sudan

23 September 2020 7:42 AM

Golden Arrow staff threaten strike over 'changes' to employment conditions

23 September 2020 7:20 AM

