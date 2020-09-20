Activist, filmmaker and Founder of Ditsie Media, Dr Bev Palesa Ditsie

LGBTQI activist, filmmaker and Founder of Ditsie Media, Beverley Palesa Ditsie takes looking back at the famous speech made 25 years ago at the UN 4th World Conference on Women in Beijing China calling on the recognition of lesbian rights. Dr Bev also looks at the strides made in the LGBTQI rights, her upcoming movie, life as an activist and more..