Gospel Singer, HLE on her chart topping debut album YKOE.

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Scrap the Water tariffs now!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 10:05
Domestic Workers report
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 10:08
BBC world news update from London with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston - BBC Correspondent
Today at 10:33
City of Cape Town We are open for business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:35
The Developmental Agenda of SOEs
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Its tax time again
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Adoption and its effects
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Ravens - CEO of Accelerate Cape Town
Today at 11:32
Covid 19-Time for recovery of substance abuse or dependence is now, dont be anxious,you will be OK!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nikki Edwards
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Today at 11:45
Recovery coaching can help you stay clean of illicit and legal substance abuse or dependence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Nikki Edwards - Certified Professional Recovery Coach & Peer Recovery Specialist Facilitator
Today at 12:10
The context of the role of international banks in economic crime - FinCEN files
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamello Mosiana - ‎Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:37
Teachers working from home to return to school today - Sadtu responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste Bronwyn Jones, the founder of Bokashi Bran, says food waste is the third-largest contributing factor to global warming. 20 September 2020 2:17 PM
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict. 18 September 2020 5:37 PM
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.... 18 September 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.... 20 September 2020 9:07 PM
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
View all Politics
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Business
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 20 September 2020 9:08 PM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Gospel Singer, HLE on her chart topping debut album YKOE.

Gospel Singer, HLE on her chart topping debut album YKOE.

20 September 2020 10:15 AM

Former Joyous Celebration Lead Singer, Songwriter & TV Presenter, Hlengiwe (HLE) Ntombela on what to expect from her first solo album titled Your Kingdom On Earth (YKOE) and on her new TV show on One Gospel, DSTV channel 331.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Trolls World Tour (2020).

20 September 2020 9:55 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Trolls World Tour (2020), a story about the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of taking it easy once in a while

20 September 2020 9:42 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of taking a breaks or vacations from work every once in a while and on the role that breaks play in maintaining healthy state of mind. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Activist, filmmaker and Founder of Ditsie Media, Dr Bev Palesa Ditsie

20 September 2020 9:24 AM

LGBTQI activist, filmmaker and Founder of Ditsie Media, Beverley Palesa Ditsie takes looking back at the famous speech made 25 years ago at the UN 4th World Conference on Women in Beijing China calling on the recognition of lesbian rights. Dr Bev also looks at the strides made in the LGBTQI rights, her upcoming movie, life as an activist and more..

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tax season, time for filling.

20 September 2020 8:40 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse helps you get ready for the Tax filing Season 2020 and on how to maximise on the tax returns, more so for average earners. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens to repurpose their food waste.

20 September 2020 7:56 AM

Bronwyn Jones, Founder of Bokashi Bran on how to tackle food waste using the Bokashi system, knowing that food waste is the 3rd  most contributor to environmental pollution. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2020 Living planet report.

20 September 2020 7:46 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and CEO of WWF South Africa, Dr Morne du Plessis goes through the latest WWF Living planet report and on the way in which the food system impacts on biodiversity and what we can do about it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 forced dancers to turn to fitness.

20 September 2020 7:13 AM

Professional Ballet Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on how she had to turn to the fitness industry during lockdown after all entertainment industry events were cancelled due to Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there such a thing of being too perfect in a relationship?

19 September 2020 1:46 PM

Gushwell Brooks and Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether there’s such a thing as being too perfect in a relationship, this after a Wife seeking divorce from 'perfect' husband because he doesn't fight with her.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes.

19 September 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes, which covers any sticky situation South Africans may find themselves in, with do's and don'ts for everything from braais, WhatsApp groups and Zoom calls to the navigating the queue at Woolies. A tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide that will make you laugh out loud.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'

Politics

How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste

Local

COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Andile Lungisa set to make ConCourt bid to appeal jail term

21 September 2020 8:27 AM

HPCSA seeks Ramaphosa intervention in Munshi, Beale culpable homicide case

21 September 2020 8:15 AM

Suspect (29) arrested for murder of KZN farm couple to appear in court

21 September 2020 7:49 AM

