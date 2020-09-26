How to ease back to gym, as you Spring back to fitness.

Guest: Phumzile Ntuli, Founder of Zyle ClothingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush
Greig Walker, Owner & Head Chef of Cnr Café in Craighall on how this community gathering place has managed to stay afloat and navigate the challenges broad by the pandemic.
Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at tips for coming up with car nicknames and how some people come up with nicknames for their cars and the new driving rules for South Africa and the documents you'll need before letting someone drive your car in case of fines.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions takes a look at Cardiovascular disease awareness, with the 29th of September being World Heart Day, Dr Nyati looks the risk factors associated with at heart disease and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to prevent disease onset.
Former Joyous Celebration Lead Singer, Songwriter & TV Presenter, Hlengiwe (HLE) Ntombela on what to expect from her first solo album titled Your Kingdom On Earth (YKOE) and on her new TV show on One Gospel, DSTV channel 331.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Trolls World Tour (2020), a story about the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of taking a breaks or vacations from work every once in a while and on the role that breaks play in maintaining healthy state of mind.