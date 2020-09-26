Reviewing: Cnr Café in Craighall

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the story of Dambudzo Marechera and his work, and reviews “Emerging Perspectives on Dambudzo Marechera” by Anthony J. Chennells (Editor), Flora Veit-Wild.
Population Manager at Euromonitor International, Lan Ha on how the pandemic has affected the Millennials and Generation Z and on what that means for brands hoping to communicate with this core block of consumers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Specialist Dermatologist, Dr Slindile Buthelezi takes a look at how to look after your skin in the Spring season and tips on how you can better care for your skin as we transitioning from winter to Spring.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phumzile Ntuli, Founder of Zyle ClothingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around childrenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Food critic and Author of Eat-Ting Heritage, Anna Trapido on her top three Super fabulous South African cookbooks for Heritage day.
Namely; SOUTH AFRICAN INDIGENOUS FOODS, KHANYA MZONGWANA’S SH*T’S REAL, LET’S HEAL; EATING IN THE MEANTIME and LIENTJIE WESSELS; GEURE
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at tips for coming up with car nicknames and how some people come up with nicknames for their cars and the new driving rules for South Africa and the documents you’ll need before letting someone drive your car in case of fines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions takes a look at Cardiovascular disease awareness, with the 29th of September being World Heart Day, Dr Nyati looks the risk factors associated with at heart disease and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to prevent disease onset.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nutritionist and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma on tips to help you ease get back to gym, should you have fallen off the wagon during winter & lockdown.