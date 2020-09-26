Reviewing: Cnr Café in Craighall

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Latest Local
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would've been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would've been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher". 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Reviewing: Cnr Café in Craighall

Reviewing: Cnr Café in Craighall

26 September 2020 8:10 AM

Greig Walker, Owner & Head Chef of Cnr Café in Craighall on how this community gathering place has managed to stay afloat and navigate the challenges broad by the pandemic.


Happening in the arts

26 September 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Phumzile Ntuli, Founder of Zyle Clothing

Parenting Feature - Building a heritage of courageous communication

26 September 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush

Food Feature - 3 SA Super fabulous cookbooks

26 September 2020 8:04 AM

Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting 

Car nicknames and Proposed changes to the Aarto Act.

26 September 2020 7:52 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at tips for coming up with car nicknames and how some people come up with nicknames for their cars and the new driving rules for South Africa and the documents you’ll need before letting someone drive your car in case of fines.

Cardiovascular disease awareness.

26 September 2020 7:17 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions takes a look at Cardiovascular disease awareness, with the 29th of September being World Heart Day, Dr Nyati looks the risk factors associated with at heart disease and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to prevent disease onset.

How to ease back to gym, as you Spring back to fitness.

26 September 2020 6:38 AM

Nutritionist and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma on tips to help you ease get back to gym, should you have fallen off the wagon during winter & lockdown.

 

Gospel Singer, HLE on her chart topping debut album YKOE.

20 September 2020 10:15 AM

Former Joyous Celebration Lead Singer, Songwriter & TV Presenter, Hlengiwe (HLE) Ntombela on what to expect from her first solo album titled Your Kingdom On Earth (YKOE) and on her new TV show on One Gospel, DSTV channel 331.

Trolls World Tour (2020).

20 September 2020 9:55 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Trolls World Tour (2020), a story about the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.

The importance of taking it easy once in a while

20 September 2020 9:42 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of taking a breaks or vacations from work every once in a while and on the role that breaks play in maintaining healthy state of mind. 

'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'

Local

Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday

Local

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

Local

EWN Highlights

Load reduction in force in areas of Gauteng and KZN

26 September 2020 8:27 AM

Andile Lungisa's family: Turning down bail not an admission of guilt
26 September 2020 8:12 AM

26 September 2020 8:12 AM

29 more deaths bring SA's total COVID-19 fatalities to 16,312
25 September 2020 8:52 PM

25 September 2020 8:52 PM

