3 SA Super fabulous cookbooks

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges. 25 September 2020 4:24 PM
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana The singer, composer and producer says it took her a while to understand that she was living with depression. 26 September 2020 12:43 PM
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
3 SA Super fabulous cookbooks

3 SA Super fabulous cookbooks

26 September 2020 8:04 AM

Food critic and Author of Eat-Ting Heritage, Anna Trapido on her top three Super fabulous South African cookbooks for Heritage day.

Namely; SOUTH AFRICAN INDIGENOUS FOODS, KHANYA MZONGWANA’S SH*T’S REAL, LET’S HEAL; EATING IN THE MEANTIME and LIENTJIE WESSELS; GEURE


Dambudzo Marechera’s life story & book review

26 September 2020 10:04 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the story of Dambudzo Marechera and his work, and reviews “Emerging Perspectives on Dambudzo Marechera” by Anthony J. Chennells (Editor), Flora Veit-Wild.

 

 

The Impact of COVID-19 on Millennials and Gen Z Consumers.

26 September 2020 9:39 AM

Population Manager at Euromonitor International, Lan Ha on how the pandemic has affected the Millennials and Generation Z and on what that means for brands hoping to communicate with this core block of consumers.

Tips on how to look after your skin in the Spring season

26 September 2020 9:13 AM

Specialist Dermatologist, Dr Slindile Buthelezi takes a look at how to look after your skin in the Spring season and tips on how you can better care for your skin as we transitioning from winter to Spring.

Happening in the arts

26 September 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Phumzile Ntuli, Founder of Zyle Clothing

Building a heritage of courageous communication.

26 September 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around children

Reviewing: Cnr Café in Craighall

26 September 2020 8:10 AM

Greig Walker, Owner & Head Chef of Cnr Café in Craighall on how this community gathering place has managed to stay afloat and navigate the challenges broad by the pandemic.

Car nicknames and Proposed changes to the Aarto Act.

26 September 2020 7:52 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at tips for coming up with car nicknames and how some people come up with nicknames for their cars and the new driving rules for South Africa and the documents you’ll need before letting someone drive your car in case of fines.

Cardiovascular disease awareness.

26 September 2020 7:17 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions takes a look at Cardiovascular disease awareness, with the 29th of September being World Heart Day, Dr Nyati looks the risk factors associated with at heart disease and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to prevent disease onset.

How to ease back to gym, as you Spring back to fitness.

26 September 2020 6:38 AM

Nutritionist and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma on tips to help you ease get back to gym, should you have fallen off the wagon during winter & lockdown.

 

Trending

'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana

Entertainment

South African schools push for introduction of digital skills

Local

'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear'

Local

Orange Farm community pleads for improved policing after child murders

26 September 2020 12:34 PM

Nyanga cops hunt 2 suspects for Browns Farm family murder

26 September 2020 11:45 AM

Eskom condemns 'unfounded claims' of abuse of power against COO Jan Oberholzer

26 September 2020 10:24 AM

