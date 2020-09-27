Profiling: Prof Tshilidzi Marwala

Guest: Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Prof of Artificial Intelligence & Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg
General Manager of RecyclePaperZA, Anele Sololo on the strides made in paper recycling and on tips on how to be better at recycling, this after more than 1.2 million tons of paper and paper packaging have been recovered for recycling in 2019 (recovery rate is at 68.5%).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Internationally celebrated singer/songwriter Tems who’s recorded music with the likes of Disclosure and Khalid, now after making her a household name, has now released a new single ‘Damages’ in her new EP titled For Broken Ears.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the difficulties of blending a family and on how to help siblings in blended families get along.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds on how Martin Scorsese influenced a generation of filmmakers and gave us the template for the modern gangster movie, as Goodfellas turned 30 this past Thursday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to figure out the ideal pension plan for yourself.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Director of Ushaka Sea World, Tony McEwan on what to lookout for at uShaka Sea World ever since they reopened on the challenges faced by uShaka Sea World during lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Plaxy Guehr, healthcare practitioner and the founder at Functional Vitality on the benefits of Body Control Pilates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the story of Dambudzo Marechera and his work, and reviews “Emerging Perspectives on Dambudzo Marechera” by Anthony J. Chennells (Editor), Flora Veit-Wild.
Population Manager at Euromonitor International, Lan Ha on how the pandemic has affected the Millennials and Generation Z and on what that means for brands hoping to communicate with this core block of consumers.LISTEN TO PODCAST