Tems new EP titled For Broken Ears.

Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
How to help siblings in blended families get along Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says parents must be sensitive to where the child is and move at the child's pace. 27 September 2020 2:22 PM
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges. 25 September 2020 4:24 PM
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Never be ashamed of failure, it is a learning curve,' says Simphiwe Dana The singer, composer and producer says it took her a while to understand that she was living with depression. 26 September 2020 12:43 PM
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
Tems new EP titled For Broken Ears.

Tems new EP titled For Broken Ears.

27 September 2020 10:23 AM

Internationally celebrated singer/songwriter Tems who’s recorded music with the likes of Disclosure and Khalid, now after making her a household name, has now released a new single  ‘Damages’ in her new EP titled For Broken Ears.


The strides made in paper recycling in SA.

27 September 2020 10:45 AM

General Manager of RecyclePaperZA, Anele Sololo on the strides made in paper recycling and on tips on how to be better at recycling, this after more than 1.2 million tons of paper and paper packaging have been recovered for recycling in 2019 (recovery rate is at 68.5%).

How to help siblings in blended families get along.

27 September 2020 10:17 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the difficulties of blending a family and on how to help siblings in blended families get along.

Profiling: Prof Tshilidzi Marwala

27 September 2020 9:31 AM

Guest: Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Prof of Artificial Intelligence & Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg

Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” turned 30.

27 September 2020 9:06 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds on how Martin Scorsese influenced a generation of filmmakers and gave us the template for the modern gangster movie, as Goodfellas turned 30 this past Thursday. 

Which pension plan should you choose?

27 September 2020 9:05 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to figure out the ideal pension plan for yourself. 

The challenges faced uShaka Sea World during lockdown.

27 September 2020 7:51 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Director of Ushaka Sea World, Tony McEwan on what to lookout for at uShaka Sea World ever since they reopened on the challenges faced by uShaka Sea World during lockdown.  

The benefits of Body Control Pilates.

27 September 2020 7:44 AM

Plaxy Guehr, healthcare practitioner and the founder at Functional Vitality on the benefits of Body Control Pilates.

Dambudzo Marechera’s life story & book review

26 September 2020 10:04 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the story of Dambudzo Marechera and his work, and reviews “Emerging Perspectives on Dambudzo Marechera” by Anthony J. Chennells (Editor), Flora Veit-Wild.

 

 

The Impact of COVID-19 on Millennials and Gen Z Consumers.

26 September 2020 9:39 AM

Population Manager at Euromonitor International, Lan Ha on how the pandemic has affected the Millennials and Generation Z and on what that means for brands hoping to communicate with this core block of consumers.

Trump demands Biden take drug test before or after Tuesday debate

27 September 2020 4:16 PM

Police yet to arrest man who stabbed his brother to death in EC

27 September 2020 4:05 PM

Tourism minister prioritises industry as SA prepares to open int borders

27 September 2020 3:40 PM

