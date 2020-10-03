Lokissa Lighting Solutions

Loyiso Bala is a South African R&B and Gospel musician, TV personality and Channel Director of TBN Africa. He is best known for being part of the music group TKZee family, Swing City, as well as the Bala Brothers, which includes his two siblings Phelo Bala and Zwai Bala. Loyiso is a former pupil at the Drakensburg Boys’ Choir School and an UNAids National Goodwill Ambassador, has won three South African Music Awards, and recently graduated Cum Laude with an MBA degree at Henley Business school.

