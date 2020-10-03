All you need to know about SAMRO.

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner? Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners. 2 October 2020 5:40 PM
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously. 2 October 2020 4:35 PM
The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report The ANC legislator testifies against damning allegations made against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. 2 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
View all Sport
'We are creatives, I don't call us musicians,' says The Parlotones lead singer Kahn Morbee tells #702Unplugged the medium is musical instruments but at the core of what they're most in love with is creating. 3 October 2020 2:53 PM
702 hits the right note over weekends Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'... 2 October 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
All you need to know about SAMRO.

All you need to know about SAMRO.

3 October 2020 9:44 AM

Independent Chairman at SAMRO, Nicholas Darius Maweni on all you need to know about SAMRO, their role in the music industry and on their latest initiatives to benefit musicians.  


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Choosing sides when couples either split or divorce.

4 October 2020 9:57 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why it is that we tend to choose sides as friends and family members when couples splits, and on some tips on how to handle a situation of couples close to you either breaking up or divorcing.

Musician, TV channel director, Loyiso Bala on the possibility of pursuing a PHD.

4 October 2020 9:26 AM

Loyiso Bala is a South African R&B and Gospel musician, TV personality and Channel Director of TBN Africa. He is best known for being part of the music group TKZee family, Swing City, as well as the Bala Brothers, which includes his two siblings Phelo Bala and Zwai Bala. Loyiso is a former pupil at the Drakensburg Boys’ Choir School and an UNAids National Goodwill Ambassador, has won three South African Music Awards, and recently graduated Cum Laude with an MBA degree at Henley Business school.  

Movies that transport you to another place.

4 October 2020 8:35 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes a look at Movies that transport you to another part of the world, in light of international travel being allowed.

The benefits of building with wood in South Africa.

4 October 2020 8:28 AM

Executive director of Sawmilling South Africa, Roy Southey and PHD Candidate at Stellenbosch University, Phillip Crafford on why SA should opt for building more houses using wood, the sustainability of building with wood and on the new study suggesting that SA can build 95 000 houses per year. 

How risky are your investments?

4 October 2020 7:57 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the balance between higher rate of return and the risk associated with high returns. 

Dinghies to sail on Aquarium exhibition for 24 hours.

4 October 2020 7:39 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, Maryke Musson on the fund raising campaign for numerous initiatives, through the sailing of Optimist dinghies, in partnership with The Little Optimist Trust starting at 10h00 this morning. 

What is a psychic medium & what is it that they really do?

4 October 2020 7:18 AM

Psychic Medium, Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete explains what a psychic medium is, how mediums connect with the dead and on what is it that they really do. 

The Black Insider by Dambudzo Marechera.

3 October 2020 10:12 AM

 

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews ‘The Black Insider’ by Dambudzo Marechera

 

 

Concerns around youth employment.

3 October 2020 9:53 AM

Dr. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Services (YES) to make sense of the unemployment figures presented by Stats SA on Tuesday and on the direct effects this will have on youth unemployment.

Startups focusing on justice in Southern Africa.

3 October 2020 9:50 AM

Justice Accelerator Co-Head of Southern Africa, Adam Oxford on the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law’s (HiiL) and Justice Accelerator’s bootcamp, meant to identify the top five finalists, which pitched for a place in the HiiL Justice Accelerator once off, non-equity grant of EUR 10 000.

Trending

If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale

Local

Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house

Local

There are lessons to be drawn as ANC pays for SANDF jet lift - Pule Mabe

Local

EWN Highlights

Man shot dead, 7 wounded in Hanover Park shooting

4 October 2020 12:30 PM

3 men arrested in Gugulethu for alleged kidnap of 2 Chinese nationals

4 October 2020 11:35 AM

Cosatu in KZN urges Zandile Gumede to appear before ANC integrity commission

4 October 2020 10:33 AM

