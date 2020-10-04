The benefits of building with wood in South Africa.

Executive director of Sawmilling South Africa, Roy Southey and PHD Candidate at Stellenbosch University, Phillip Crafford on why SA should opt for building more houses using wood, the sustainability of building with wood and on the new study suggesting that SA can build 95 000 houses per year.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why it is that we tend to choose sides as friends and family members when couples splits, and on some tips on how to handle a situation of couples close to you either breaking up or divorcing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Loyiso Bala is a South African R&B and Gospel musician, TV personality and Channel Director of TBN Africa. He is best known for being part of the music group TKZee family, Swing City, as well as the Bala Brothers, which includes his two siblings Phelo Bala and Zwai Bala. Loyiso is a former pupil at the Drakensburg Boys’ Choir School and an UNAids National Goodwill Ambassador, has won three South African Music Awards, and recently graduated Cum Laude with an MBA degree at Henley Business school.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes a look at Movies that transport you to another part of the world, in light of international travel being allowed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the balance between higher rate of return and the risk associated with high returns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and CEO of Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, Maryke Musson on the fund raising campaign for numerous initiatives, through the sailing of Optimist dinghies, in partnership with The Little Optimist Trust starting at 10h00 this morning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychic Medium, Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete explains what a psychic medium is, how mediums connect with the dead and on what is it that they really do.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews ‘The Black Insider’ by Dambudzo Marechera
Dr. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Services (YES) to make sense of the unemployment figures presented by Stats SA on Tuesday and on the direct effects this will have on youth unemployment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Justice Accelerator Co-Head of Southern Africa, Adam Oxford on the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law’s (HiiL) and Justice Accelerator’s bootcamp, meant to identify the top five finalists, which pitched for a place in the HiiL Justice Accelerator once off, non-equity grant of EUR 10 000.LISTEN TO PODCAST