Musician & TBN Africa channel director, Loyiso Bala on career and family life.

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music - Jack Atlantic Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jack Atlantic

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: Former high ranking KZN police official and a senior officer have handed themselves over at the Durban Central Police Station Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

125 125

Today at 15:16 State capture inquiry hears Eskom-related testimony Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 EWN: Charl Kinnear suspected killer in court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape

125 125

Today at 15:40 Volunteering in the time of #CoronaVirus campaign Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Andy Hadfield

125 125

Today at 15:50 SA’s R2bn unlicensed emergency PPE bombshell Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 16:10 SAFTU and COSATU join forces for mass national strike Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

125 125

Today at 16:20 World teacher day profile: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Azhar Rajah from Ahmed Timol Secondary in Azaadville, Gauteng

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:49 The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners

125 125

Today at 19:08 Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

125 125