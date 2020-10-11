How to care for your state of mind.

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the meaning of having a good mental state and how to best care for your state of mind, more so if you are a caregivers a person who always listen to other people’s problems.
Morden RnB and Pop singer, Manana (Ndumiso Manana) on his upcoming debut EP “In The Beginning Was The End” which reflects on the relationship with two emotive beings through sound, and captures the light and shade of growing and fading relationships, With his own marriage as his compass.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lwando Xaso is an attorney, a writer exploring the interaction between race, gender, history and popular culture. She is the author of the forthcoming book Made in South Africa, A Black Woman’s Stories of Rage, Resistance and Progress, and a member of the Constitution hill Trust.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews a fantasy drama, ‘The Secret Garden’ a story of an orphaned girl who discovers a magical garden hidden at her strict uncle's estate.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Activist and Coordinator of Earthlife Africa, Makoma Lekalakala on concerns around the uranium levels in Joburg and according to Earthlife Africa making Johannesburg the most radioactive city in the world, and on how residents suffer from respiratory diseases due to this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse interrogates the viability of Money Markets as a Short-term solution for investing in the current economic environment.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Penguin Keeper at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Shanet Rutgers raising awareness around the plight of African penguins and their rapid decline in numbers, knowing that African penguins are the only penguin species found on the African continent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews the Reincarnating Marechera, Notes on a Speculative Archive by Tinashe Mushakavanhu and Petina Gappah’s new play, Black Sunlight, a book by Dambudzo Marechera.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychic medium, Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete give tips on ways in which you can better connect with your ancestors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Journalist and filmmaker & Co-Director of Influence, Dianna Neille talks us through the making of the award winning documentary ‘Influence’, which unpacks the nefarious effects of corruption and disinformation and how Bell Pottinger helped prop up South Africa’s gangster state.LISTEN TO PODCAST