Motoring Feature - The latest motoring news

Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine takes a look at the Golf GTI Clubsport, then cars.co.za Consumer Awards finalists news, and wrap it up by reviewing the Volkswagen Caddy.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the joys of quitting and why it’s a good idea to give up every now and then in one’s quest of achieving sustainable mental health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The State Theatre announced that it is ready to welcome back audiences, starting with performances by the heritage enthusiast and revered musician Mbuso Khoza and band, LIVE in ‘AN EVENING OF FOLKLORE’ concert on the nights of 30 and 31 October 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshepo Ramaphakela, Award-winning TV producer on what to expect from their new 3-part romantic comedy mini-series, “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”, Starring some of South Africa’s well-known faces like Thando Thabethe, Saint Seseli, Rami Chuene and Trevor Gumbi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Country director of HOPE worldwide, Dr Marc Aguirre and Head of group sustainability for Investec, Tanya dos Santos on the implications of agricultural production contracting and on the importance of World food day.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner unpacks President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan that promised to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, growing the economy by 3%, from the personal finance perspective.rLISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Jonathan Acx, from the WildlifeCampus on Wildlife careers and on the career options offered at the Wildlife Campus, including a host of free online courses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychic Medium, Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete on how to determine if you have a spiritual calling and on the steps to take once you figure that out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews Rapport: The four ways to read people by forensic psychologists Emily Alison and Laurence Alison.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at My BroadbandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mme Likhapha MbathaLISTEN TO PODCAST