Maintaining good Gut health.

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
POPI Act- what are your rights?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Giles
Today at 11:05
Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
National Press Freedom Day: South Africa gets the thumbs up Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says if you consider where we come from there is a lot we should very positive about. 19 October 2020 1:20 PM
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Maintaining good Gut health.

Maintaining good Gut health.

17 October 2020 6:43 AM

Healthcare practitioner and the founder at Functional Vitality, Plaxy Gurh on the importance of maintaining a good gut health.

 


Why it’s good a idea to give up every now and then.

18 October 2020 10:37 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the joys of quitting and why it’s a good idea to give up every now and then in one’s quest of achieving sustainable mental health.

Mbuso Khoza on Folklore Concert at South Africa’s State Theatre

18 October 2020 10:17 AM

The State Theatre announced that it is ready to welcome back audiences, starting with  performances by the heritage enthusiast and revered musician Mbuso Khoza and band, LIVE in ‘AN EVENING OF FOLKLORE’ concert  on the nights of 30 and 31 October 2020.

Creatives behind, “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”.

18 October 2020 8:15 AM

Tshepo Ramaphakela, Award-winning TV producer on what to expect from their new 3-part romantic comedy mini-series, “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”, Starring some of South Africa’s well-known faces like Thando Thabethe, Saint Seseli, Rami Chuene and Trevor Gumbi.

World Food Day: How to tackle food insecurity in Africa

18 October 2020 8:07 AM

Country director of HOPE worldwide, Dr Marc Aguirre and Head of group sustainability for Investec, Tanya dos Santos on the implications of agricultural production contracting and on the importance of World food day.

 

Taking a look at the economic recovery plan from a personal finance perspective

18 October 2020 7:36 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner unpacks President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan that promised to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, growing the economy by 3%, from the personal finance perspective.r

Careers in Wildlife

18 October 2020 7:17 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Jonathan Acx, from the WildlifeCampus on Wildlife careers and on the career options offered at the Wildlife Campus, including a host of free online courses.

How does one know if they have a calling?

18 October 2020 6:41 AM

Psychic Medium, Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete on how to determine if you have a spiritual calling and on the steps to take once you figure that out.

Book review, Rapport: The four ways to read people

18 October 2020 5:49 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews Rapport: The four ways to read people by forensic psychologists Emily Alison and Laurence Alison.

Plans to make YouTube a major shopping destination, rivalling Amazon

17 October 2020 9:43 AM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at My Broadband

The role rural women play in keeping families and communities fed and alive.

17 October 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Mme Likhapha Mbatha

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

Business Opinion Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

Enforce quarantine to crush pandemic, says WHO

19 October 2020 8:50 PM

Four pupils among those detained after French teacher beheading

19 October 2020 8:10 PM

Sapu describes murder of Limpopo senior officer as 'heart-breaking'

19 October 2020 8:00 PM

