Last minute practical exam wisdom.

Features
News
Today at 07:15
Cleaning up Transnet
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Portia Derby
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Kgoroge
Latest Local
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases Department of Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi says they have a had good response. 23 October 2020 5:03 PM
I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor Sweepsouth cofounder Aisha Pandor shares her experience with failure and the lessons gained out of that. 23 October 2020 3:49 PM
Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba Case of Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed till next year February. 23 October 2020 2:39 PM
ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives us an update on the church leader and his wife bail hearing case. 23 October 2020 12:56 PM
Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding CEO Andre de Ruyter reflects on how the power utility is doing in restoring the power system. 23 October 2020 7:46 AM
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating a... 22 October 2020 1:21 PM
My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul The producer, songwriter and singer says at the age of 16 he found himself working at a mortuary. 23 October 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Stranger paying for mother's £50 luggage charge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:40 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Last minute practical exam wisdom.

Last minute practical exam wisdom.

24 October 2020 8:48 AM

CEO of The Answer Series study guides, George Eadie share last minute, practical exam wisdom for those last few days in the run up. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

KNO's story of how he turned his life around through music.

25 October 2020 10:12 AM

Rising Hip hop star, KNO on his life story of how he turned his life around through music, his experience of childhood gangsterism, growing without a father and on what the future holds for him.       
His new single “Cape of Good Hope” was released a few weeks ago and has already made a massive impact on the music scene and reached NUMBER #1 on Good Hope FM and even getting the attention of US Hip Hop legend Dj Sway.  

Cantiamo – Mzansi Opera Celebration at Joburg theatre

25 October 2020 10:08 AM

Director and artistic producer of Cantiamo – Mzansi Opera Celebration and CEO of the Arts & Culture Trust, Marcus Desando on this Opera concert recorded at Joburg Theatre which is being streamed for public consumption from 19:30 tonight.

The effects of keeping secrets and whether secrets really weigh you down.

25 October 2020 9:50 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the effects of keeping secrets and if it is indeed true that keeping secrets weighs you down. 

Profiling: Melanie Hawken, CEO and founder of Lionesses of Africa

25 October 2020 9:22 AM

Melanie Hawken, CEO and founder of Lionesses of Africa on her entrepreneurial journey, looking ahead to the Absa Lionesses Xpo this coming Thursday with an aim to showcase a diverse array of products and services from over 100 of South Africa’s exciting women-owned businesses on a sophisticated virtual platform that will be launched with a dynamic, interactive event. 

3 pay days to get through a tough festive season.

25 October 2020 9:19 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner, with the festive season around the corner, Paul looks at how you should start thinking around the 3 pay checks you have before the tough festive season, considering the tough economic outlook due to the effects of the pandemic.

How Camera Traps, revolutionised the conversation on Wildlife.

25 October 2020 9:17 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist Camera on how hidden trap Cameras has revolutionised the conversation on Wildlife research and on how these cams can be used at home study the night visitors in your garden.  

African spirituality vs Religion.

25 October 2020 7:48 AM

Psychic Medium, Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete takes a closer look at African spirituality in comparison to Religion and on how the two can coexist. 

Book review: Nipple Caps and G-Strings, memoir by Gigi

24 October 2020 10:11 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Nipple Caps and G-Strings, a memoir by Gigi (former stripper and owner of the Lollipop Lounge in Randburg)

Rubicon showcase latest classic collection at South African Fashion Week.

24 October 2020 9:51 AM

Rubicon’s founder and creative Director, Hangwani Nengovhela on this Award winning local couture fashion brand’s latest classic collection ‘Myth of Origin’ at South African Fashion Week 2020.

How brands should react when ambassadors are involved in scandals.

24 October 2020 9:43 AM

Brand Expert, Founder of Brand Africa & Brand Leadership Group, Thebe Ikalafeng on the best way for brands to react when a brand ambassador/influencer is involved in a tarnishing scandal or turn into a PR nightmare for the brand. 

 

Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

Lifestyle

Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases

Local

Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump team hit by Covid again, lashes out at 'failure' Biden

25 October 2020 6:34 PM

WC govt urges Mboweni to prioritise education

25 October 2020 5:34 PM

Spain declares nationwide state of emergency over virus

25 October 2020 5:08 PM

