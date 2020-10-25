KNO's story of how he turned his life around through music.

Rising Hip hop star, KNO on his life story of how he turned his life around through music, his experience of childhood gangsterism, growing without a father and on what the future holds for him.
His new single “Cape of Good Hope” was released a few weeks ago and has already made a massive impact on the music scene and reached NUMBER #1 on Good Hope FM and even getting the attention of US Hip Hop legend Dj Sway.
Director and artistic producer of Cantiamo – Mzansi Opera Celebration and CEO of the Arts & Culture Trust, Marcus Desando on this Opera concert recorded at Joburg Theatre which is being streamed for public consumption from 19:30 tonight.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the effects of keeping secrets and if it is indeed true that keeping secrets weighs you down.
Melanie Hawken, CEO and founder of Lionesses of Africa on her entrepreneurial journey, looking ahead to the Absa Lionesses Xpo this coming Thursday with an aim to showcase a diverse array of products and services from over 100 of South Africa's exciting women-owned businesses on a sophisticated virtual platform that will be launched with a dynamic, interactive event.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner, with the festive season around the corner, Paul looks at how you should start thinking around the 3 pay checks you have before the tough festive season, considering the tough economic outlook due to the effects of the pandemic.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist Camera on how hidden trap Cameras has revolutionised the conversation on Wildlife research and on how these cams can be used at home study the night visitors in your garden.
Psychic Medium, Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete takes a closer look at African spirituality in comparison to Religion and on how the two can coexist.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews Nipple Caps and G-Strings, a memoir by Gigi (former stripper and owner of the Lollipop Lounge in Randburg)
Rubicon's founder and creative Director, Hangwani Nengovhela on this Award winning local couture fashion brand's latest classic collection 'Myth of Origin' at South African Fashion Week 2020.
Brand Expert, Founder of Brand Africa & Brand Leadership Group, Thebe Ikalafeng on the best way for brands to react when a brand ambassador/influencer is involved in a tarnishing scandal or turn into a PR nightmare for the brand.