KNO's story of how he turned his life around through music.

Rising Hip hop star, KNO on his life story of how he turned his life around through music, his experience of childhood gangsterism, growing without a father and on what the future holds for him.

His new single “Cape of Good Hope” was released a few weeks ago and has already made a massive impact on the music scene and reached NUMBER #1 on Good Hope FM and even getting the attention of US Hip Hop legend Dj Sway.