Summer body hacks.

Nutritionist and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma and Nickolaus Bauer looks at smarter ways to shed the kilos and shape up that summer body.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews Malaika wa Azania's Corridors of Death: The Struggle to Exist in Historically White Institutions – out now from BlackBird Books.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at large at My Broadband interrogates President Cyril Ramaphosa's 4IR Commission report looking at the state of technology in South Africa, and possible tax changes the country could introduce to help it prepare for the 'fourth industrial revolution'. Among the recommendations is a series of tax proposals, including a new digital tax for companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Facebook, which operate in a number of territories internationally.
Political Analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng and Jan-jan Joubert on the future of the DA as the leadership battle for top sits of the number 1 opposition SA politics ensues.
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report.
Co-founder of The Hoodgoods, Sadaf Vahedna on how Hoodgoods is helping you shop online from your favourite neighbourhood stores and get them delivered to your door.
Food critic and Author, Anna Trapido looks at some American eating, with the US election on everyone's mind this week. Anna revies Sweet Tea & Chickadee; 3 Levubu Road Emmarentia and Urban Ethnic Market; 231 Beyers Naude Drive.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine and Nickolaus Bauer on questions one need to ask when buying your first car, the results of an Auto Trader-sponsored survey about electric mobility in SA, updated Jaguar E-Pace and the review will be the Isuzu mu-X SUV.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions and Nickolaus Bauer on key issues relating to Strokes, namely Awareness (Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors etc), as well as Prevention, Treatment and Life after a Stroke.
Rising Hip hop star, KNO on his life story of how he turned his life around through music, his experience of childhood gangsterism, growing without a father and on what the future holds for him.
His new single “Cape of Good Hope” was released a few weeks ago and has already made a massive impact on the music scene and reached NUMBER #1 on Good Hope FM and even getting the attention of US Hip Hop legend Dj Sway.