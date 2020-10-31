Book reviews: Corridors of Death by Malaika wa Azania.

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
Latest Local
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectators 30 October 2020 5:13 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time' Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur. 30 October 2020 3:33 PM
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry. 30 October 2020 12:43 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later. 29 October 2020 4:56 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Book reviews: Corridors of Death by Malaika wa Azania.

Book reviews: Corridors of Death by Malaika wa Azania.

31 October 2020 10:18 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews Malaika wa Azania’s Corridors of Death: The Struggle to Exist in Historically White Institutions – out now from BlackBird Books.


4IR Commission Report Recommendations.

31 October 2020 9:38 AM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at large at My Broadband interrogates President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 4IR Commission report looking at the state of technology in South Africa, and possible tax changes the country could introduce to help it prepare for the ‘fourth industrial revolution’. Among the recommendations is a series of tax proposals, including a new digital tax for companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Facebook, which operate in a number of territories internationally.

Looking ahead to the DA elective conference.

31 October 2020 9:28 AM

Political Analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng and Jan-jan Joubert on the future of the DA as the leadership battle for top sits of the number 1 opposition SA politics ensues. 

Results of the 2020 global Play Well report.

31 October 2020 9:24 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report. 

The Hoodgoods.

31 October 2020 9:22 AM

Co-founder of The Hoodgoods, Sadaf Vahedna on how Hoodgoods is helping you shop online from your favourite neighbourhood stores and get them delivered to your door.   

American Eating at Sweet Tea & Chickadee and the Urban Ethnic Market.

31 October 2020 9:20 AM

Food critic and Author, Anna Trapido looks at some American eating, with the US election on everyone’s mind this week. Anna revies Sweet Tea & Chickadee; 3 Levubu Road Emmarentia and Urban Ethnic Market; 231 Beyers Naude Drive. Anna

Questions to ask when buying your first car.

31 October 2020 8:48 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine and Nickolaus Bauer on questions one need to ask when buying your first car, the results of an Auto Trader-sponsored survey about electric mobility in SA, updated Jaguar E-Pace and the review will be the Isuzu mu-X SUV.

Stroke awareness and on how to coup when living with stroke.

31 October 2020 7:46 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions and Nickolaus Bauer on key issues relating to Strokes, namely Awareness (Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors etc), as well as Prevention, Treatment and Life after a Stroke.

Summer body hacks.

31 October 2020 7:42 AM

Nutritionist and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma and Nickolaus Bauer looks at smarter ways to shed the kilos and shape up that summer body.

 

KNO's story of how he turned his life around through music.

25 October 2020 10:12 AM

Rising Hip hop star, KNO on his life story of how he turned his life around through music, his experience of childhood gangsterism, growing without a father and on what the future holds for him.       
His new single “Cape of Good Hope” was released a few weeks ago and has already made a massive impact on the music scene and reached NUMBER #1 on Good Hope FM and even getting the attention of US Hip Hop legend Dj Sway.  

DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

Politics Local

High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail

Politics

Healthcare workers urged to walk in their scrubs during 702 Walk the Talk

Local

Mission accomplished: All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

31 October 2020 2:10 PM

Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rain this weekend

31 October 2020 2:05 PM

Taxi lekgotla wraps up with vow to tackles challenges in industry

31 October 2020 1:05 PM

