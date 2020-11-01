Commercialisation of Cannibas in SA

It was on the 18th of September 2018 when Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed down his judgment, permitting people to cultivate and use cannabis “in private” and for their own use but where are we know and what is government’s stance when it comes to the commercialisation on the cannabis trade, especially following Tito Mboweni’s the depressing Midterm Budget speech. Could the cannabis trade potentially help the fiscus deficit?
Nickolaus Bauer joined by Richard Chemaly, Columnist and Attorney at Chemaly Incorporated and Sibusiso Xaba, co-founder and CEO of ACA Group explores the idea and see if effective cannabis production and could ultimately alleviate some pressure on our economy
With the US presidential election just days away, Nickolaus Bauer and Voice of America's Southern Africa correspondent, Anita Powell looks at the possible outcomes and the effects that might have on US Africa relations,while diving into music themed around American politics.
Sometimes those closest to us may take take advantage of our good nature so Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to say 'No' to those closest to you.
Prominent Businessman and investment banker, Hlumelo Biko soon launched the AfriCan Growth Fund I, the Fund which is the first Medical Cannabis focused Private Equity investment fund on the African continent, managed by OSO Capital, a black-owned alternative investment
We have just ended National Wills Week and hopefully achieved a much needed awareness’s of the importance of having a will in place. Even more important is to ensure that the will is valid
To speak more on this, Nickolaus Bauer is joined by Resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Joined by Senior White Shark Biologist - Marine Dynamics Academy, Alison Towner, Nickolaus Bauer (Standing in for Refiloe Mpakanyane) and Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist dive into the world of sharks
You might be experiencing recurring dreams, have you ever thought it could have some sort of deeper meaning? Psychic Medium Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete takes a look at the Significance and interpretation of dreams
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews Malaika wa Azania's Corridors of Death: The Struggle to Exist in Historically White Institutions – out now from BlackBird Books.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at large at My Broadband interrogates President Cyril Ramaphosa's 4IR Commission report looking at the state of technology in South Africa, and possible tax changes the country could introduce to help it prepare for the 'fourth industrial revolution'. Among the recommendations is a series of tax proposals, including a new digital tax for companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Facebook, which operate in a number of territories internationally.
Political Analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng and Jan-jan Joubert on the future of the DA as the leadership battle for top sits of the number 1 opposition SA politics ensues.