The power of saying ‘No’

It was on the 18th of September 2018 when Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed down his judgment, permitting people to cultivate and use cannabis “in private” and for their own use but where are we know and what is government’s stance when it comes to the commercialisation on the cannabis trade, especially following Tito Mboweni’s the depressing Midterm Budget speech. Could the cannabis trade potentially help the fiscus deficit?

Nickolaus Bauer joined by Richard Chemaly, Columnist and Attorney at Chemaly Incorporated and Sibusiso Xaba, co-founder and CEO of ACA Group explores the idea and see if effective cannabis production and could ultimately alleviate some pressure on our economy

