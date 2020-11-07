The benefits of Tai-Chi.

Media Professional, Randall Abrahams on what made Brenda Fassie a pop music icon and why her iconic status has endured for so long.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joburg Executive Mayor, Geoffrey Makhubu on the City of Joburg's 19 year partnership with Walk the Talk, on the course he's walking for and on how the pandemic has affected the city.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why would a person find it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one and what is it about sport clubs which makes fans stay loyal.
Dylan Valley is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and an educator. Dylan has directed various documentaries for South African and international television, namely the award winning Afrikaaps (2010), The Uprising of Hangberg (2010), Jumu’a (2011) and Incarcerated Knowledge (2013). In 2013 he received a Pulitzer Fellowship from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, where he completed his Masters in Specialised Journalism. In January 2020, his virtual reality documentary Azibuye – The Occupation premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the New Frontiers Category. He has directed two documentary films for Al Jazeera’s Arabic Documentary Channel and is an Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity (2019-2020).
We catch up with Dylan, a decade after the release of his debut film, Afrikaaps: The Documentary, which inspired other artists work with Afrikaans in exciting ways to reflect on the history and future of the language.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews 'I am Greta', a Documentary which follows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world's environmental problems.
The COO of South African National Blood Service (SANBS), Ravi Reddy on SANBS' longstanding partnership with Walk the Talk, the role of this NPO in the country and on concerns SANBS raised around blood stock levels dropping to alarming levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what the weak economy means for students hoping to acquire student loans in order to study further, especially knowing how many Matriculants will be considering loan options for next year to fund their varsity fees.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Lorren de Kock, Co-author of the WWF Plastics Facts & Futures Report and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) SA project manager for the circular plastics economy reviews the new WWF Plastics Facts & Futures Report which takes a comprehensive look at the issue in the South African context released this past week.