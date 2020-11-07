The benefits of Tai-Chi.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit. 10 November 2020 6:21 PM
View all Local
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School. 10 November 2020 1:10 PM
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event 10 November 2020 8:03 AM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The benefits of Tai-Chi.

The benefits of Tai-Chi.

7 November 2020 7:59 AM

Tai Chi teacher from Yang's Martial Arts Association, Mark Gouwson looks at the health benefits of the ancient practice of Tai-Chi. 


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

What makes a timeless pop icon?

8 November 2020 10:30 AM

Media Professional, Randall Abrahams on what made Brenda Fassie a pop music icon and why her iconic status has endured for so long.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg Executive Mayor, Geoffrey Makhubu on Walk the Talk

8 November 2020 9:54 AM

Joburg Executive Mayor, Geoffrey Makhubu on the City of Joburg’s 19 year partnership with Walk the Talk, on the course he’s walking for and on how the pandemic has affected the city.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?

8 November 2020 9:53 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why would a person find it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one and what is it about sport clubs which makes fans stay loyal.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Documentary Filmmaker & Lecturer of Film and Television Studies at UCT, Dylan Valley

8 November 2020 9:38 AM

Dylan Valley is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and an educator. Dylan has directed various documentaries for South African and international television, namely the award winning Afrikaaps (2010), The Uprising of Hangberg (2010), Jumu’a (2011) and Incarcerated Knowledge (2013). In 2013 he received a Pulitzer Fellowship from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, where he completed his Masters in Specialised Journalism. In January 2020, his virtual reality documentary Azibuye – The Occupation premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the New Frontiers Category. He has directed two documentary films for Al Jazeera’s Arabic Documentary Channel and is an Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity (2019-2020).
We catch up with Dylan, a decade after the release of his debut film, Afrikaaps: The Documentary, which inspired other artists work with Afrikaans in exciting ways to reflect on the history and future of the language.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: I Am Greta

8 November 2020 9:27 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘I am Greta’, a Documentary which follows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world's environmental problems.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

6:45 am - Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane

8 November 2020 9:15 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANBS experiencing critical blood shortage, appeals to eligible donors to donate

8 November 2020 9:11 AM

The COO of South African National Blood Service (SANBS), Ravi Reddy on SANBS’ longstanding partnership with Walk the Talk, the role of this NPO in the country and on concerns SANBS raised around blood stock levels dropping to alarming levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela Completes 10km in the Walk The Talk

8 November 2020 8:35 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Student loans T’s and C’s you should be aware of.

8 November 2020 8:25 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what the weak economy means for students hoping to acquire student loans in order to study further, especially knowing how many Matriculants will be considering loan options for next year to fund their varsity fees. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WWF releases new report on plastic in South Africa.

8 November 2020 8:22 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Lorren de Kock, Co-author of the WWF Plastics Facts & Futures Report and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) SA project manager for the circular plastics economy reviews the new WWF Plastics Facts & Futures Report which takes a comprehensive look at the issue in the South African context released this past week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo

Local

We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia

Local

Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF

Politics

EWN Highlights

Political parties confident about voter support during Wednesday’s by-elections

10 November 2020 7:51 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy & cool Wednesday for GP with scattered showers

10 November 2020 7:29 PM

Donald Trump defies election loss, blocks Joe Biden

10 November 2020 7:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA