Bruce Whitfield is Walking the Talk

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 10:05
Focus: Failures in Emfuleni Municipality
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gift Moerane, Emfuleni Mayor
Teboho Theoha, broadcaster and resident
Nthabiseng Mthimkuli, Community Leader
Guests
Gift Moerane, Emfuleni Mayor
Teboho Theoha, broadcaster and resident
Nthabiseng Mthimkuli, Community Leader
125
Today at 10:08
Coct vs Activists-Latest on Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:20
The Luck Down Live stream
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:34
#TheCornerOffice-Dr Des Fernandes-Environ Skincare
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Des Fernandes - Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
Guests
Dr Des Fernandes - Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
125
Today at 10:35
The impact of good sanitation on the progression of school children
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Goodwin Babupi
Faranaaz Veriava
Albert Gumbo
Guests
Goodwin Babupi
Faranaaz Veriava
Albert Gumbo
125
Today at 10:45
Renting vs Buying in SA's Property Market: The Pros and The Cons
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- The impact of rating agencies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst
Guests
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst
125
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- knowing what your partner earns
The Clement Manyathela Show
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:15
Mkmva
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carl Niehaus
Guests
Carl Niehaus
125
Today at 12:23
Matric student at Brackenfell High speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:37
What' the role of independents in today's countrywide by-elections?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
125
Today at 12:40
Sanbi explains Why the Vanrhynsdorp succulent bust matters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Ebrahim - CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
Guests
Ismail Ebrahim - CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
125
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 12:52
Woordeboek van die Afrikaanse Taal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up