How do our Ancestors influence our spiritual being?

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Focus: Failures in Emfuleni Municipality
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gift Moerane, Emfuleni Mayor
Teboho Theoha, broadcaster and resident
Nthabiseng Mthimkuli, Community Leader
Today at 10:08
Coct vs Activists-Latest on Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
The Luck Down Live stream
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:34
#TheCornerOffice-Dr Des Fernandes-Environ Skincare
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Des Fernandes - Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
Today at 10:35
The impact of good sanitation on the progression of school children
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Goodwin Babupi
Faranaaz Veriava
Albert Gumbo
Today at 10:45
Renting vs Buying in SA's Property Market: The Pros and The Cons
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- The impact of rating agencies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- knowing what your partner earns
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Mkmva
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carl Niehaus
Today at 12:23
Matric student at Brackenfell High speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
What' the role of independents in today's countrywide by-elections?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 12:40
Sanbi explains Why the Vanrhynsdorp succulent bust matters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Ebrahim - CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Woordeboek van die Afrikaanse Taal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
If you battle to renew your vehicle licence, put it in writing to your insurer Old Mutual insurance expert Christelle Colman says each client will be handled on its own merit. 10 November 2020 6:21 PM
Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must tell people to allow due processes to take place. 10 November 2020 5:32 PM
View all Local
FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning. 11 November 2020 7:26 AM
Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School. 10 November 2020 1:10 PM
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event 10 November 2020 8:03 AM
View all Politics
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:29 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
How do our Ancestors influence our spiritual being?

How do our Ancestors influence our spiritual being?

8 November 2020 7:43 AM

Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium on How our Ancestors influence our spiritual being? 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

What makes a timeless pop icon?

8 November 2020 10:30 AM

Media Professional, Randall Abrahams on what made Brenda Fassie a pop music icon and why her iconic status has endured for so long.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg Executive Mayor, Geoffrey Makhubu on Walk the Talk

8 November 2020 9:54 AM

Joburg Executive Mayor, Geoffrey Makhubu on the City of Joburg’s 19 year partnership with Walk the Talk, on the course he’s walking for and on how the pandemic has affected the city.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support?

8 November 2020 9:53 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why would a person find it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one and what is it about sport clubs which makes fans stay loyal.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Documentary Filmmaker & Lecturer of Film and Television Studies at UCT, Dylan Valley

8 November 2020 9:38 AM

Dylan Valley is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and an educator. Dylan has directed various documentaries for South African and international television, namely the award winning Afrikaaps (2010), The Uprising of Hangberg (2010), Jumu’a (2011) and Incarcerated Knowledge (2013). In 2013 he received a Pulitzer Fellowship from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, where he completed his Masters in Specialised Journalism. In January 2020, his virtual reality documentary Azibuye – The Occupation premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the New Frontiers Category. He has directed two documentary films for Al Jazeera’s Arabic Documentary Channel and is an Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity (2019-2020).
We catch up with Dylan, a decade after the release of his debut film, Afrikaaps: The Documentary, which inspired other artists work with Afrikaans in exciting ways to reflect on the history and future of the language.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: I Am Greta

8 November 2020 9:27 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘I am Greta’, a Documentary which follows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world's environmental problems.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

6:45 am - Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane

8 November 2020 9:15 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANBS experiencing critical blood shortage, appeals to eligible donors to donate

8 November 2020 9:11 AM

The COO of South African National Blood Service (SANBS), Ravi Reddy on SANBS’ longstanding partnership with Walk the Talk, the role of this NPO in the country and on concerns SANBS raised around blood stock levels dropping to alarming levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela Completes 10km in the Walk The Talk

8 November 2020 8:35 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Student loans T’s and C’s you should be aware of.

8 November 2020 8:25 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what the weak economy means for students hoping to acquire student loans in order to study further, especially knowing how many Matriculants will be considering loan options for next year to fund their varsity fees. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WWF releases new report on plastic in South Africa.

8 November 2020 8:22 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Lorren de Kock, Co-author of the WWF Plastics Facts & Futures Report and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) SA project manager for the circular plastics economy reviews the new WWF Plastics Facts & Futures Report which takes a comprehensive look at the issue in the South African context released this past week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe

Politics

We are going to need to reduce public sector wage bill - Busa's Cas Coovadia

Local

Magashule's arrest is not a political matter but a legal one - Lesiba Teffo

Local

EWN Highlights

IEC chair urges voters to make mark in by-elections to strengthen democracy

11 November 2020 8:58 AM

Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni, Panday expected in court on corruption charges

11 November 2020 8:26 AM

Magashule arrest could strengthen moves to oust Ramaphosa, analysts warn

11 November 2020 7:54 AM

